Crusader Staff Report

Indiana House Republicans launched an aggressive and unusual effort this week to redraw the state’s congressional map, a mid-decade maneuver explicitly targeting the state’s two Democratic incumbents, U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan and U.S. Rep. André Carson. The most dramatic proposed change centers on the northwest corner of the state, where the new boundaries of the 1st Congressional District are designed to make it nearly impossible for Mrvan to retain his seat. This Redistricting May poses significant challenges for local voters. The implications of this Redistricting May could reshape the political landscape in Indiana.

The proposal, introduced as House Bill 1032 on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, would dismantle the existing 1st District, currently a marginal Democratic stronghold anchored by Lake County, by stripping it of key suburban and rural portions. The map would remove most of Porter and LaPorte counties, instead stretching the district far to the southeast to absorb a swath of rural, reliably Republican counties, including Starke, Pulaski, Fulton, Miami, Cass and Wabash. The proposed boundary change would connect the heavily populated area along the Lake Michigan shoreline with rural communities more than one hundred miles away, an action critics argue is meant to eliminate the region’s traditional community of interest.

The gerrymander aims to dilute the strong Democratic vote in the region by integrating it with conservative-leaning territory. The partisan effect of the new boundaries is stark: one analysis of the proposed lines shows that while the current 1st District’s population is 17% Black and 17% Hispanic, the new district would contain 16% Black and 12% Hispanic populations, effectively diminishing minority voting power. Furthermore, the newly drawn district is calculated to have been won by the state’s Republican gubernatorial candidate by a six-percentage-point margin in the 2024 election, transforming the marginal Democratic seat into a Republican-favored district for the 2026 midterms.

The legislative push comes amid months of sustained pressure from national Republicans and President Donald Trump, who has urged GOP-led states to engineer maps that secure a clean sweep of U.S. House seats to maintain the party’s slim congressional majority. Republicans currently hold seven of Indiana’s nine seats.

The bill, authored by State Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, advanced on Tuesday, Dec. 2, out of the House Elections Committee on an eight-to-five, party-line vote. During the Tuesday committee hearing, Smaltz acknowledged to indignant Democratic lawmakers that the maps were drawn “purely for political performance” but vigorously denied claims of illegal racial gerrymandering. The committee hearing, held with less than a day’s notice, drew hundreds of protesters who gathered at the Statehouse, chanting “Hoosiers don’t cheat” as the House began debate.

Opponents, including Democrats and even some Republicans, cited the political nature and severe administrative consequences of the mid-cycle change. Retired Republican Lt. Gov. Sue Ellspermann testified against the measure, stating, “Hoosiers aren’t asking for this.” Marion County Clerk Kate Sweeney Bell also warned that reassigning hundreds of thousands of voters, retraining thousands of poll workers, and updating ballots on an expedited timeline would cause “chaos” for election administrators across the state.

Despite the opposition and administrative warnings, House Republicans appear to have the votes for full passage by the end of the week. The focus now shifts to the Republican-controlled state Senate, which had previously resisted the push but reversed course last week. Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, confirmed the chamber would convene on Dec. 8 to consider the House-passed map, stating the move was necessary to “resolve this issue” that has caused “strife” in the state. If passed by both chambers and signed by the governor, the new boundaries, which Mrvan and other Democrats have vowed to challenge in court, would take effect immediately for the 2026 election cycle.