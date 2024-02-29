“Goooaaalll!!! Let CTA be your ride to the Chicago Fire’s home opener”

CTA’s trains and buses are the best and most affordable way to get to a variety of events, including games at United Center and Soldier Field

You can count on CTA to get you to Soldier Field to cheer on the Chicago Fire at their first home game of the season. Customers can save money by purchasing an unlimited rides pass, either the 1-Day ($5) – far more economical and convenient than the price of gas and parking – or the 3-Day ($15) pass – a real budget-saving move.

Service for Upcoming Events

United Center

Get to and from the following events via the #20 Madison and #50 Damen bus routes. Customers can also take the #19 United Center Express route post event:

· Colorado Avalanche vs. Chicago Blackhawks – Thu. 2/29 at 8 p.m.

· Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls – Fri. 3/1 at 9 p.m.

· Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Chicago Blackhawks – Sat. 3/2 at 7 p.m.

· Zach Bryan – Tue. 3/5, Wed. 3/6 and Thu. 3/7 at 7 p.m.

Soldier Field

Service on the #146 Inner Drive/Michigan Express route

· Home Opener – FC Cincinnati vs. Chicago Fire FC – Sat. 3/2 at 7:30 p.m.

Know before you go!

The CTA strongly recommends customers allow extra travel time and plan ahead by downloading the Ventra app, which allows you to manage your Ventra account, and also features a new trip planning tool powered by Google Maps.

Fare payment options: We offer a variety of convenient payment options—from smart devices to contactless credit cards. Learn more about payment options and ways you can maximize your dollars with our lower-priced unlimited-ride passes by visiting: transitchicago.com/fares/

Service updates: Stay in the loop on CTA service changes and alerts by subscribing to CTA Updates. For details about all CTA service, call 312-836-7000 or visit the CTA website at transitchicago.com.