Google begins renovating Thompson Center to be used for Illinois headquarters

Construction work has begun at the Thompson Center in Chicago before Google makes the building its Illinois headquarters.

Google plans to make $280 million in renovations to the 17-story building, which used to be home to Illinois state government offices. Google bought the 39-year-old building for $105 million in 2022 when Gov. J.B. Pritzker worked to preserve most of the building, which many called an “eyesore.”

“Google is one of Chicago’s great corporate citizens and we are all so very proud to see it become a central feature of downtown Chicago,” Pritzker at a news conference Monday marking the start of renovations.

Renderings released by Google last year show a similar-looking structure, with its trademark atrium still intact.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said it is his goal to attract more business to the Windy City.

“My administration is committed to furthering our partnership with the business community and all downtown stakeholders to ensure that Chicago can continue to grow, and so that businesses can continue to come here,” said Johnson.

The Thompson Center opened in 1985 and was renamed in 1993 to honor former Illinois Gov. James R. Thompson.

Google said that 2,000 people will be employed at the Thompson Center.

The 29-foot tall “Monument with Standing Beast” sculpture, which has stood outside the building since 1984, has been removed. The sculpture, nicknamed “Snoopy in a Blender,” will eventually be displayed at the Art Institute of Chicago.