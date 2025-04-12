Goodman Theatre’s upcoming production of ‘BUST’

Includes Special Events Highlighting Black Art and Culture]

The Goodman Theatre will present BUST, a provocative new play by Pulitzer Prize finalist Zora Howard, running from April 19 through May 18. Described as a boundary-pushing and sharply comedic drama, BUST examines the explosive aftermath of a routine police stop that takes a surprising turn—captured on video and sent rippling through the lives of neighbors and bystanders.

Set on an ordinary evening where Retta and Reggie relax on their front porch, the storyline quickly escalates when a neighbor is stopped by police. What follows is anything but expected, prompting a powerful exploration of rage, justice, and how communities react when pushed to their breaking point. The play has been called “daring and experimental” by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and offers an unflinching look at contemporary social tensions.

A POWERFUL DUO: Director Lileana Blain-Cruz (L) and Playwright Zora Howard (R) bring ‘BUST’ to Chicago.

Produced in association with Alliance Theatre, Sonia Friedman Productions, Khaliah Neal, and Thomas Swayne, the production is recommended for audiences ages 14 and up.

The Goodman will also host a series of themed events tied to the production, aimed at engaging local communities and spotlighting Black creativity and cultural traditions.

Black Affinity Night will take place on Saturday, April 19. Starting with a 6:00 p.m. reception and followed by the 7:30 p.m. performance, the event will feature local Black artists, performers, and cultural advocates in a setting designed for dialogue and connection. Tickets for the evening are $45 and include light refreshments, a drink ticket, and a main floor seat for the show.

College Night is scheduled for April 23, offering students a chance to experience BUST at a reduced rate. Another community engagement event will be held at 6:00 p.m. on April 25, titled “Beyond Boundaries: Art and the World(s) We Imagine. ” It will feature a conversation with Tonika Johnson, a noted Chicago-based artist and activist who uses her work to examine segregation and structural inequality. The discussion will precede the 7:30 p.m. performance.

On April 26, the Goodman will host Divine 9 Night, recognizing the legacy and culture of the National Pan-Hellenic Council’s Black Greek-letter organizations. Attendees are encouraged to wear their fraternity or sorority gear and connect with other members during a pre-show reception at 6:00 p.m., which includes complimentary drinks and hors d’oeuvres. The performance will follow at 7:30 p.m.

Performances of BUST will be held in the Goodman’s Albert Theatre. For a full schedule of showtimes, ticket prices, and more information about these special events, visit goodmantheatre.org.

Elaine Hegwood Bowen, M.S.J., is the Entertainment Editor for the Chicago Crusader. She is a National Newspaper Publishers Association Entertainment Writing’ award winner, contributor to “Rust Belt Chicago” and the author of “Old School Adventures from Englewood: South Side of Chicago.” For info, Old School Adventures from Englewood-South Side of Chicago (lulu.com)