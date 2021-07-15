Goodman Theatre returns with in person performances

By Raymond Ward, The New 411

Experience Our First Play Back On Stage with Audiences—”School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play!”

Join Goodman Theatre for in-person performances July 30 – August 29.

Free tickets are now available for healthcare and performing arts industry professionals.

School is back in session! Chicago’s theater since 1925, Goodman Theatre returns to the stage with the Chicago-premiere production of the Off-Broadway smash sensation, “School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play.” Written by Jocelyn Bioh and directed by Chicago favorite Lili-Anne Brown, this “uproarious comedy that also pulls at the heartstrings” (The Hollywood Reporter) is back after being halted several days shy of its opening night last year (March 2020). The production was then offered in a limited online streaming engagement, viewed by households in 45 U.S. states and 13 countries around the globe—as well as offered free-of-charge to 1,600+ Chicago public school students.

In acknowledgement of healthcare workers, whose efforts have cared for Chicagoans during the pandemic, as well as performing arts professionals, who may have lost work while stages were dark during this difficult time for the industry, the Goodman is pleased to offer 1,500 free tickets to “School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play.” Healthcare and performing arts industry professionals can reserve free tickets by visiting [GoodmanTheatre.org/ThankYou].

“When I first read this play, I just died laughing. I could not believe how funny it was and where it went and how it ended,” said Director Lili-Anne Brown. “We are so grateful and excited to get to revisit this story and finally share it with live audiences—and in the summer, where it truly belongs!”

Biting and buoyant, “School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play” earned critical and popular acclaim in its Off-Broadway extended run. As the reigning queen bee at Ghana’s most exclusive boarding school sets her sights on the Miss Universe pageant, a new student unexpectedly changes the game, forcing her to defend her reputation—and status. This “nasty-teen comedy, wonderfully refreshed and deepened” (The New York Times) spotlights the universal similarities—and glaring differences—of teenage girls around the globe.

“The play enjoyed five successful previews before we had to suspend performances last March. We didn’t know then that it would be 506 days before the play would take the stage again, but we always knew that this play—in which comedy is infused with serious, relevant themes—would be the first we would produce upon our return,” said Goodman Theatre Artistic Director Robert Falls. “We warmly welcome back Lili-Anne and her wonderful company, and look forward to sharing Jocelyn’s wise, ebullient play with Chicago audiences anew.”

Jocelyn Bioh (Playwright) is a Ghanaian-American writer and performer from New York City. Bioh’s other plays include “The Ladykiller’s Love Story,” “Happiness and Joe” and “Nollywood Dreams,” among others.

Lili-Anne Brown (Director) is a native Chicagoan who works as a director, actor and educator. She has performed in, directed and produced many award-winning shows, both local and regional.

Visit [Goodman Theatre.org/Access] for more information about Goodman Theatre’s accessibility efforts.

Tickets are just $15 – $45! For information about “School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play,” visit [https://tinyurl.com/5x7w5e53].

Have questions about Goodman’s return to stage? Learn more about our patron comfort and well-being protocols at [GoodmanTheatre.org/Protocols]. Or call the box office at 312.443.3800 (12 noon – 5 p.m., daily).