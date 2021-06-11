Goodman Theatre presents ‘Ohio State Murders’

Through haunting memory and lyrical monologue, Obie-Award winner Adrienne Kennedy “leads us delicately but intrepidly into an American heart of darkness” (CurtainUp). Directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene (Hamilton National Tour).

When Suzanne arrives at Ohio State University in 1949 as one of a handful of Black freshmen, she discovers the “safe haven” of academia offers little sanctuary. Decades later, the accomplished writer returns to her alma mater to speak about her work—and unravels the heartbreaking truth and chilling mystery of her life lived in the shadows.

“Ohio State Murders” is part of Goodman’s Live series, featuring unique productions offered in limited runs this May, June and July. Performances will be live streamed from Goodman’s historic Owen Theatre stage straight into your home, in real time.

Tiffany Nichole Greene (Director) makes her Goodman Theatre debut. Greene has directed for companies such as Octopus Theatricals, Portland Center Stage, Guthrie Theater, Alley Theatre, Dallas Theater Center, Trinity Repertory Company, Barrington Stage and Triad Stage. She holds an MFA from Brown University/Trinity Rep. She is an alum of the Lincoln Center Directors Lab and the Soho Rep Directors Lab, and her work has been a New York Times Critics Pick. She is a two-time Drama League Director finalist and a proud member of SDC.

Goodman’s “Live” series is a new artistic endeavor that captures the ephemeral experience of theater itself—once it’s gone, it’s never to be experienced again. Dynamic performances, captured up-close with multiple cameras, deliver the intimacy of theater and give you a front-row seat to the action.

Individual tickets are $25. Experience the remaining two productions with a Live Membership for just $40. Visit [https://tinyurl.com/5xtrpakb] for more information.