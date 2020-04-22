Goodman offers “School Girls; or; The African Mean Girls Play” via stream

By Elaine Hegwood Bowen, M.S.J.

Goodman Theatre makes available for online streaming its production of Jocelyn Bioh’s “School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play,” directed by Lili-Anne Brown, while performances are suspended to mitigate spread of COVID-19.

As the reigning queen bee at Ghana’s most exclusive boarding school sets her sights on the Miss Universe pageant, a new student unexpectedly changes the game, forcing her to defend her reputation—and status. This “nasty-teen comedy, wonderfully refreshed and deepened” (The New York Times) spotlights the universal similarities—and glaring differences—of teenage girls around the globe.

“What Lili-Anne and her terrific company have created is absolutely exuberant and incredibly special. We are proud to share this production at this challenging moment—a time when our community arguably needs the power of theater more than ever,” said Artistic Director Robert Falls. “While nothing compares with the transformative experience of gathering to witness a live performance, we hope our video capture will bring some joy until we can be together again.”

The Goodman’s digital recording of the Chicago premiere production, captured in previews and before the production was halted several days shy of its scheduled opening night, is now available free of charge for current ticket holders through a password-protected online portal. Those not holding tickets are invited to stream the performance on a pay-what-you-can basis, starting at $15. The Goodman intends to resume performances when it is deem- ed safe to do so.

Watch “School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play” by searching: https://www.goodmantheatre.org/StreamSchoolGirls.