Photo caption: The White House

Godwin joins 2023-2024 class of White House Fellows

When Gary’s William Godwin resigned as city councilman in August, his farewell statement didn’t include specific plans.

In his resignation letter, the councilman said the public sector remained his interest. “I am not yet permitted to disclose the specific details of my plans. This opportunity begins very soon and doesn’t allow me to hold elected office. As soon as I’m authorized to share details about this new opportunity, I most certainly will do so.”

Now, Godwin’s Facebook page carries a message from the White House announcing the appointment of the 2023-2024 class of White House Fellows.

Godwin is one of 15 young leaders, the announcement said, who will spend a year working with senior White House Staff, Cabinet Secretaries, and other top-ranking Administration officials. He has been placed at the Office of the National Cyber Director.

Founded in 1964, the White House Fellows program offers first-hand experience working at the highest levels of the Federal government.

His resignation came with just 4 months remaining in his term. He was elected in 2019, a newcomer to public office. The city council president from the 1st District announced his resignation, effective August 27th, at the August 22nd Common Council meeting.

The first-term councilman lost his bid in May’s Primary Election for a place on the Democratic ballot in November’s General Election for Gary city council-at-large.

Godwin left a message to Gary residents in his resignation letter. “While prospects of continuing this amazing journey for another term on the council ended for me, my love for and appreciation of the people of this great city who put their faith in me four years ago as a new kid on the block, a transplant not born and raised here, who gave me a chance to lead and to serve will remain a blessing for me that I will never forget.”

He still resides in Gary, where he founded Godwin Realty Company, a brokerage company serving Chicago, Northwest Indiana, and Southwest Michigan. Previously, he served as External Affairs Manager for Communities In Schools of Chicago, Associate Vice-Chancellor of Workforce & Economic Development at City Colleges of Chicago, and an Associate at McDermott Will & Emery LLP.

Godwin completed the General Course at The London School of Economics and earned a J.D. from the University of Chicago Law School, M.A. from Chicago Theological Seminary, and a B.A. in Sociology, magna cum laude, from Georgetown University where he was a Truman Scholar.