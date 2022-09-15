“God Said Tell You…“ book signing this weekend in hometown Gary

Having sold out of my first supply of books during phenomenal events this summer in Palm Springs and Las Vegas, I could hardly wait for Amazon to prepare a new order so that I could return to my G.I. hometown to share this literary inspiration I have been blessed to write.
My next book signing will take place during a Gary Roosevelt High School end-of-summer picnic on Saturday, September 17, at Marquette Park under Shelter #2. The public is invited.
About the title, “God Said Tell You…” There was no choice.
Any honest writer with an ear to God must confess that they cannot take credit for what may appear to be expressions of their own creation. Were it that simple, we could write on command. That enigma called “writer’s block” would be a myth or shabby excuse for the lethargic scribe.
But it is as real as the sun setting in the west that writers who embrace their faith rely on God to channel the right word that they then have the responsibility to convey. So, any other book title for this particular collection of thoughts would be intellectually dishonest. When inspiration for the book emerged, so did the title.
“God Said Tell You…” does not purport to be the definitive word on the broad range of issues it surveys but rather thought-provoking perspectives of the author.
I am no expert, a fact some may find self-disparaging as they are accustomed to writers trumpeting education, experience, or self-proclaimed wisdom as tools of thought manipulation or qualifiers for directing behavior.
When the inspiration for the content of this book emerged, so did the title. I immediately assumed the posture of a vessel through which transformational, informational, inspirational, affirmational messages could be sent. I am compelled to give appropriate accreditation.
Plain talk, I confess that without God as my source, it would have been impossible to string together two cogent sentences. All those who believe in the teaching of Jesus Christ accept a call to ministry consistent with our gift.
For example, the teacher feeds knowledge and plants hope in the minds of the young and impressionable; the medical professional channels God-given expertise and knowledge into saving and enhancing health; first responders serve as guardians of public safety; architects, engineers and builders are all at the vanguard of design, construction and infrastructure. Those deeply involved in high technology advance the capacity of our daily lifestyles.
You get the picture. Everyone in Christ has a calling, an assignment, a ministry if you will, the work manifestation of our spiritual belief.
Mine happens to be communication in general and, specifically, writing.
Why would God tell me to tell you anything when you have a direct line with Him yourself? Simple. It is that fulfillment of my assignment, the reason for my gift.
Writing since the age of 10, it has always been important to believe that the words spoken or relegated to print needed purpose beyond mere entertainment; even beyond provoking thought. It is essential that writing embodies in some measure God’s will, His word, His works; nothing more or less. This has been a characteristic of every play that I have staged; no matter the subject, at the foundation God is in it.
How does a plain, everyday person like me lay claim to anything God said?
Scripture does not require any of us to be theologians to have conversations in our spirit with God. James 1:5 says: “If any of you lacks wisdom, let him ask God, Who gives generously to all without reproach, and it will be given him.”
Now we could actually give the benediction and sing “Bless Be the Tie” right there. As I began seeking spiritual guidance for this book, I abandoned preconceived notions and prayed for Jesus to light the path of this literary journey. All that is in me is confident those prayers were answered.
For those who need more, go to Hebrews 13:20-21 for more affirmation on my quest: “Now may the God of peace who brought again from the dead our Lord Jesus, the great shepherd of the sheep, by the blood of the eternal covenant, equip you with everything good that you may do His will, working in us that which is pleasing in His sight, through Jesus Christ, to whom be glory forever and ever.”
This is why it is impossible to take credit for myself. I am compelled to give God the glory! It’s not optional.
“God Said Tell You…” is a humbling endeavor where I simply try to serve as a vessel for those who need to feel better, more hopeful, more faithful, stronger about their lives.
The gospel recording artists Williams Brothers (no relations) have a song that says, “I’m just a NOBODY trying to tell everybody about somebody who can save anybody.” In deference to these iconic artists, the Holy Spirit orders me to slightly alter that lyric for my purposes.
Referring to myself as a “nobody” doesn’t feel right given that I was made in the image of the Almighty God. How could the child of the King be a NOBODY when he or she is “wonderfully made?” How can a NOBODY rise as more than a conqueror?
Romans 8:14 affirms that all who are led by the Holy Spirit are sons (and daughters) of God. I refuse to subjugate myself to being a NOBODY in light of that royal lineage. Instead, I would say that without God we are NOBODY. But since my Heavenly Father is King of Kings, that hints of royal lineage. So, when I yield my frail mindset and defer to His infallible word, that enables me to convey thoughts within the framework of what “God Said Tell You…”
All things work together for good for those who are called to His purpose. Through prayer I sought the right words, the right phrases, the right thoughts for this publication. When I asked, I
heard his voice. Jeremiah 29:13, “You will seek me and find me when you seek me with all of your heart.”
“God Said Tell You…” speaks LIFE.
I hope you will come and meet me Saturday at Marquette Park in Gary from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Most of all, I hope that you are blessed by the book.
If you are unable to stop by the Saturday event but would like copies of the book, just go to vernonawilliams.net to place an order or order directly through Cash App at $VAW0101 or through Zelle by my email address [email protected]
The weekend special offers hardcover prices dropped to $20, with paperback discounted to $15 through Sunday. Call or text me if you have any questions at 317.457.8779.