God First Church and Ministries delivers blankets to Methodist Hospital in Gary

God First Church and Ministries (GFCM), along with Dr. Mildred C. Harris, Founder and CEO, is pleased to announce the delivery of 450 infant blankets to the nursery department of Methodist Hospital, located at 600 Grant Street in Gary, Indiana, on Sunday, December 15, 2024. The blankets were an assortment of beautiful soft colors. As we welcomed newborns into the world, we showered them with God’s love and prayers. The blankets were donated by God First Church and Ministries, Dr. Mildred C. Harris Founder and CEO, Minister Debra A. Moore coordinator and church members of Gary, Indiana, with the assistance from True Word Evangelistic Outreach Ministries Apostle Darnell Lee, First Lady Adraine Lee and church members of Hammond, Indiana.

Since 2001, God First Church and Ministries has been a pillar in Gary, Indiana. The church/ministries has hosted Breakfast for Champions for Gary residents and has provided schoolbook bags and supplies to Gary students.

For your information, God First Church and Ministries has donated over 1,000 canned good food items this past Thanksgiving to the Gary Housing Authority senior residents. God First Church and Ministries is located at 1119 Grant Street, Gary, Indiana. Sunday Service Hours are from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, and Bible Studies are held on Thursdays from 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM via telephone. For more information, please call 708-214-3724.