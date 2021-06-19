Westside-Based Urban Transformation Network, Congressman Danny K. Davis and 21 Partnering organizations host “Go Healthy!” Walkathons and a Health Fair at Metro Farms – Today, June 19th

(Chicago) Cong. Danny K. Davis, Urban Transformation Network, Inc. (UTN), Metro Farms, and 21 Partnering organizations are hosting a Pre-Father’s Day Walkathon and Health Fair in Westside Chicago on Saturday, June 19th.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Alderman Emma Mitts of the 37th Ward, where Metro Farms is located, have been invited to attend the community event that is designed to help urban community residents learn how to eat healthy and adopt healthier lifestyles.

The “Go Healthy!” Walkathon kicks-off at two different locations on the westside beginning at 8:30 a.m. and the Health Fair takes place at Metro Farms, 4250 W. Chicago Ave., with registration starting at 9:30 a.m.

The predominantly African-American westside communities of Chicago were particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 acute illness and fatalities due to the population’s high incidence of high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease and other comorbidity diseases. UTN works to address these community health-related issues on the westside by promoting health conscious lifestyles, especially through Metro Farms where ongoing programs for youth and adults focus on urban agriculture, sustainability, nutrition and wellness.

UTN regularly partners with elected officials and community organizations to assist with carrying out its mission. Along with Cong. Danny Davis, 21organizations are partnering with UTN and Metro Farms on presenting the Pre-Father’s Day Walkathon and Health Fair, including: Ashunti RSM, Inc., Black Men United, Inc., Bobby Wright Behavioral Health, Center Breakthrough Urban Ministries, Chance Ministries, GEO Reentry, Concerned Citizens, Inc., Fathers Who Care, Inc., Gift of Hope, Habilitative Systems, Inc., Haymarket Systems, Inc., IDOC, Illinois Dieticians, Mother’s House, Pepsi, Safer Foundation, Inc., Shedd Aquarium, The New West Section, Inc., Westside Health Authority, Westside Ministers Coalition, and World Vision, Inc.

8:30 a.m. – WALK-A-THON KICK-OFF LOCATIONS:

Mt. Vernon Baptist Church…………… Walking to…………………… Mt. Sinai Hospital*

2622 W. Jackson Street 1500 S. Fairfield Avenue, Chicago, Illinois Chicago, Illinois

Rising Sun Church……………………….Walking to……………West Suburban Hospital*

820 N. Central Avenue 733 Madison Street Chicago, Illinois Oak Park, Illinois

*Buses will be available at each location to provide round-trip transportation for participants to the Health Fair location.

HEALTH FAIR

Health Fair Registration………………9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.…………… Metro Farms

4250 W. Chicago Avenue Chicago, Illinois

10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Cooking Demonstrations/Farmers Market Open

Health Screenings (Blood Pressure, Diabetes, etc.)

Urban Agriculture Planting Demonstrations

Health Challenge Contest: First Prize $1,000

Live Fish Fry (Duwell Fishery)

How to Prepare a Salad from the Garden

Health Workshops with In-Person Doctors

Awards Ceremony