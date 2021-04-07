Globally Recognized House Music Producer Steve Poindexter Joins the “Vintage House Show” On WNUR FM 89.3 Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 10 p.m. CST

House Music DJ, Artist, Producer, and Promoter Steve Poindexter joins The Vintage House Show discussing his quick rise as a global house music sensation. The Vintage House show’s live broadcast airs on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at 10 p.m., CST on 89.3 FM as well as FB LIVE @VintageHouseonWNUR

Having a clear career path from a young age is exactly what earned Steve Poindexter his present-day success and accolades. He began practicing on his brother’s DJ equipment at ten years old and from the age of 12 years old, Steve knew that he wanted to be a DJ. He says his first real gig was at Mendel Catholic High School with a starting pay of $75, which swiftly increased to $125 every Saturday. Soon enough the events that Steve DJ’d led to networking and connections that rocketed his career in music and events. Later in the interview, he names a Mr. Sparks, who gave him keys to the second floor of his lounge allowing Steve to open up a club called The Pleasure Dome to host his events.

Knowing music production and events Steve, alongside his cousin, created an event promotion business called Gucci Productions, which opened the doors to major opportunities. One of his many accomplishments was hosting the largest house music gathering in Chicago on December 27, 1987, selling out the main ballroom at Navy Pier which held 10,000 people. This was such a pivotal point in Steve’s career, but he didn’t realize that it was truly only the beginning. From selling out Navy Pier, Steve later talks about how he DJ’d a set in Aurich, Germany, which amassed a crowd of over 100,000 house music fans.

The VintageHouseShow.com is a WNUR.org | 89.3 FM radio show, now podcast and web show that honors other Chicago House and Dance Music pioneers such as Steve Poindexter. In adjusting to maintaining social distancing The Vintage House Show is also streaming on Facebook Live @VintageHouseonWNUR, however, after a year of digital streaming, they are returning to the studio on April 7, 2021.

Vintage House (VintageHouseShow.com) is the only on-air radio show and podcast in Chicago dedicated to illuminating and preserving the lives, music, and careers of house music legends. Vintage House is powered by the Modern Dance Music Research and Archiving Foundation (DanceMusicFoundation.org), the only repository in the United States dedicated solely to the study, preservation, and celebration of house and dance music genres, whose collections are featured at the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture (@NMAAHC). Hosted by House Music Pioneers DJ Lori Branch and Kevin “Mega” McFall. Lori Branch (@LoraBranch) is one of Chicago’s first woman DJ’s and Kevin McFall (@Megamix86) was the PR professional for Chicago’s house music artists. Vintage House, produced by house music Historian Lauren Lowery (@HouseArchive), goes live every Wednesday at 9 p.m. CST found on our Facebook page @VintageHouseWNUR. Twitter, @HouseArchive. Instagram, @vintagehouseshow YouTube DanceMusicFoundation.us and Twitch.tv/TheVintageHouseShow