Global Strategists Association celebrates 9 Years by shining light on Black Entrepreneurs who are fostering a global city 

Patrick S.K. Woodtor Receives 2022 Global Leader Award for His Global Footprint in Chicago

Global Strategists Association will celebrate nine years of global engagement in the Chicagoland area. The event will be held at Hatch 41, 4131 S. State St, Chicago, IL on October 13th from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM under the theme “Black & Global: Rewriting the Global Footprint of Chicago.”

The event will include an in-depth panel discussion by future global leaders with an emphasis on entrepreneurship consisting of Mariam Huss, Founder of Axxum Consulting, Consuela Hendricks, Co-Founder/ Co-President of People Matter, and Boyede Sobitan, CEO/Co-Founder OjaExpress. The evening’s highlight will include two special awards. Reginaldo Montague will receive the 2022 Global Champion Award for his work with Global Strategists Association over a seven-year span. Patrick S.K. Woodtor, founder, president, and executive director of the not-for-profit Africa International House USA, Inc. and executive producer of the Annual African Festival of the Arts (AFA) will also receive the 2022 Global Leader Award for his lifelong contributions to Chicago.

Since 2013 the organization has been striving to increase global engagement among the Black community in Chicago. We promote global citizenship, prepare people for global leadership, and encourage global entrepreneurship. Global Strategists Association (GSA) strives to change the face of global affairs by curating more inclusive programming. GSA has four core areas of focus.

Global Exchange : GSA strives to create relationships across the African diaspora to engage in the global community, foster empathy, and promote cultural sensitivity.

: GSA strives to create relationships across the African diaspora to engage in the global community, foster empathy, and promote cultural sensitivity. Global Business : GSA exposes Black business leaders to new international markets and capital, while curating spaces that initiate and strengthen partnerships and entrepreneurial pursuits.

: GSA exposes Black business leaders to new international markets and capital, while curating spaces that initiate and strengthen partnerships and entrepreneurial pursuits. Global Education & Advocacy : GSA organizes educational experiences designed to inform the local community about current geopolitical topics while facilitating dialogue for the purposes of cultural and inclusive awareness.

: GSA organizes educational experiences designed to inform the local community about current geopolitical topics while facilitating dialogue for the purposes of cultural and inclusive awareness. Global Diplomacy (Racial Equity): GSA advocates for racial and gender equity in the development of global affairs and serves as an instrument of public accountability for international institutions.

“When I founded the Global Strategists Association, the city had very few spaces for a young Black global citizen to engage. Every opportunity saw me leaving my community and venturing out to predominantly white spaces with little to no Black people. Today we can say that we have helped to change this by hosting the majority of our programming in Black spaces and filtering our work through a Black lens” says Founder & CEO Appreccia D. Faulkner. “We strive to expand this work into communities all across the city as Black Diplomacy has been shaping cities and nations for generations. It’s time we recognize this work, amplify it, and invest in it.”

To register for the free Black & Global, click RSVP *

*Guests are expected to donate at the door or via the link.

About Global Strategists Association:

Global Strategists Association (GSA) is a Chicago based 501(c)3 non-profit launched in 2013. The organization focuses on increasing global engagement among the African Diaspora, with a special interest in expanding racial equity in global affairs in and around Chicago.

