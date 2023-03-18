Glen Theater Remembers Louise Lee

The African American Achievers Youth Corps, Inc. will host a memorial program in remembrance of Louise Lee. Louise taught at multiple grade and junior high schools throughout the Gary and Glen Park districts. Louise also was the “Minister of Music” for many churches throughout Gary. She was the pianist for the United Male Chorus of Gary and Calumet Region. Louise also played and directed for multiple other choir groups in Gary. She died in 2020.

The event, We Remember Louise Lee, is slated as a post Black History Month Program and will be held at the Glen Theater, 20 West Ridge Road in Gary on Saturday, March 25. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at Beautiful Things, 4335 Broadway in Gary. The admission at the door is $20.

The program will feature the First Tabernacle M.B. Church Praise Team and Praise Dancers, the Prince of Peace Holiness Church Praise Team and Praise Dancers, Dwayne Coleman Jr. (tap dancer), Akilla McCain (vocalist), Donald Thompson (pianist and vocalist), Tamilla Calloway (vocalist), and Tan Turner (vocalist).

Dr. Vernon G. Smith, Board Chairman, said Louise Lee was a consistent supporter of the African American Achievers and the Glen Theater. Annually, she presented a Black History Month Musical in benefit of the Glen and Brothers Keeper Shelter for Homeless Men. Our organization is eternally grateful for her many years of support, and we don’t want her to be forgotten, Smith concluded.