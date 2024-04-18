Glen Theater ‘Celebrity Sing-Off’ Saturday, April 20

The African American Achievers Youth Corps, Inc. will host their 9th Annual “Celebrity Sing-Off” featuring area celebrities on Saturday, April 20 at 6 p.m., The Glen Theater, 20 West Ridge Road, in Gary. Dr. Vernon G. Smith, AAAYC Board Chairman, said the event will feature elected officials and leaders of Gary and Northwest Indiana.



Among those performing will be:

–Indiana State Senators Lonnie Randolph and David Vinzant

-Indiana State Representatives Earl Harris and Dr. Vernon G. Smith

-Gary City Councilman Mark Spencer

-Lake County Councilman Ronald Brewer

-Radio personalities Natalie Ammons, Eve Gomez, and Larry Jenkins

-Communications and Community Engagement Strategist at IUPUI Vernon A. Williams

-Attorney Shontrai Irving

-GCSC Director of Public Safety Cliff Caldwell

-GCSC School Board Member Glenn Johnson

-Owner of C Whitt Chelsea Wittington

-IUN’s Director of Diversity Dr. James Wallace

-Owner of Elegant House of Flowers Jonathan Portis

-Owner of Amina’s Beauty College Amina Chandler

-Jonathan Portis will also serve as the emcee

Tickets for the event are $15 and may be purchased at Beautiful Things, 4335 Broadway. The cost at the door will be $20.

For additional information contact Smith at (219) 887-2046.