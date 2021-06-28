Gladys Knight lights up tribute to Chicago’s The Chi-Lites

Crusader Staff Report

Grammy-winning legend Gladys Knight brought her classic brand of soul to Chicago June 17, turning up the energy in the city during a Black Music Month celebration already on fire from other big name and upcoming local artists.

Knight performed at the popular Black-owned Tavern on La Grange, in a powerful tribute to Chicago’s very own The Chi-Lites. The Black-tie affair featured a powerful lineup of talent that included rising star Maurice Mahon. After decades as an iconic recording artist, Knight’s classic, soulful voice was still fresh as she captivated the crowds with her group’s all-time hits.

Mahon and the “Sons of Chicago” also honored The Chi-Lites during the special tribute.

It was the latest achievement for The Chi-Lites, who earlier in the week in Los Angeles received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for their storied recording career of timeless hit songs and classic dance moves.

The event at Tavern on La Grange was a standing room-only affair where Black Chicago was celebrated for many music achievements two days before the city and the nation were set to observe the historic Juneteenth holiday.

That evening, mega producer, Hip-Hop singer and writer Steve “Stone” Huff announced that he signed with a new record label.

For Gregory and Tiffany Perkins, the Black owners of Tavern on La Grange, the high-profile affair added momentum to the newfound success of their glitzy bar and entertainment venue that provides live music, comedy and some of the city’s best local talent. As the pandemic recedes and Chicago returns as a bustling metropolis, The Tavern has become an instant hit and hangout for music fans seeking to release a year of bottled-up excitement, and is restoring Chicago’s social scene and reputation as a sizzling foodie town.

Sources tell the Crusader that Perkins has plans to open other ventures, including starting a new record label. The morning of the Gladys Knight event, Perkins was featured on the network morning show, “CBS This Morning.”