Girls 4 Science to host Women in STEM fundraiser on Oct. 10

Sinai Chicago President and CEO Ngozi O. Ezike, MD. to be honored

Girls 4 Science (G4S), a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring girls’ interest in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), will host its Women in STEM fundraiser on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at the Hilton Ausmus Gallery, in the Morgan Arts Complex, 3622 S. Morgan St. in Chicago.

The fundraiser will feature a student showcase where G4S participants will explain their STEM projects and experiments. Girls 4 Science will also honor Ngozi O. Ezike, MD, President and CEO of Sinai Chicago Network for her many accomplishments and contributions to STEM. Light bites will be served, and free parking is available.

“We are thrilled to honor Dr. Ezike, who is an inspiration and role model for women and girls everywhere,” said Jackie Lomax, Executive Director of Girls 4 Science. “This event celebrates the achievements of women in STEM and raises funds to support our programs that are shaping the next generation of female innovators.”

Girls 4 Science offers its free 6-week Saturday STEM Academy year-round for girls aged 10-18 years. The program is designed to spark girls’ curiosity in STEM at an early age. By providing engaging hands-on activities, mentorship, and role models, Girls 4 Science helps build girls’ confidence and skills in areas where women are traditionally underrepresented.

“I am deeply honored to receive this award from Girls 4 Science, an organization that is making such a meaningful impact through their work empowering and educating girls,” said Dr. Ezike. “Early exposure to STEM along with strong female role models, and hands-on learning experiences can make a real difference helping girls overcome barriers and stereotypes and achieving greater success in studying and entering STEM fields and careers.”

Funds raised at the Women in STEM event will help keep the Girls 4 Science Saturday STEM Academy free for all girls who want to attend, regardless of ability to pay. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com. For sponsorship opportunities email [email protected]. For more information about Girls 4 Science, visit www.girls4science.org.

About Girls 4 Science

Girls 4 Science is the only free, year-round, out-of-school time STEM program for girls in the greater Chicago region. Girls 4 Science fills a critical need to provide accessible, hands-on, high-quality scientific programming for girls and endeavors to create a sustainable pipeline for women of color in STEM careers.

Media are invited to announce and cover Girls 4 Science. Please send any media inquiries to [email protected].