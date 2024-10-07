Girls 4 Science to Host Women in STEM Fundraiser Oct. 9

Linda Boasmond, CEO of Cedar Concepts Corporation to be honored

(CHICAGO) – Girls 4 Science (G4S), a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring girls’ interest in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), will host its Women in STEM fundraiser on Wednesday, October 9, 2024 from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at the Hilton Contemporary, 3622 S. Morgan St. in Chicago.

The fundraiser will feature a student showcase where G4S participants will explain their STEM projects and experiments. Girls 4 Science will also honor Linda Boasmond of Cedar Concepts Corporation for her unwavering support of STEM programming for young ladies. Light bites will be served, and free parking is available.

“We are thrilled to honor Linda Boasmond, who has been a staunch supporter and board member of Girls 4 Science since its inception,” said Jackie Lomax, Executive Director of Girls 4 Science. “This event celebrates the achievements of women in STEM and raises funds to support our programs that are shaping the next generation of female innovators.”

Girls 4 Science offers its free 6-week Saturday STEM Academy year-round for girls aged 10-18 years. The program is designed to spark girls’ curiosity in STEM at an early age. By providing engaging hands-on activities, mentorship, and role models, Girls 4 Science helps build girls’ confidence and skills in areas where women are traditionally underrepresented.

Funds raised at the Women in STEM event will help keep the Girls 4 Science Saturday STEM Academy free for all girls who want to attend, regardless of ability to pay. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com. Sponsorship opportunities are available by emailing [email protected]. For more information about Girls 4 Science, visit www.girls4science.org.