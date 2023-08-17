Girls 4 Science hosts awards ceremony to honor Summer Saturday STEM Academy program participants

Girls 4 Science hosted its annual Student Recognition and Awards ceremony August 5, celebrating the young ladies who participated in its Summer Saturday STEM Academy. The ceremony was held at Malcolm X City College with parents, families, sponsors, staff and other supporters in attendance.

“We are extremely proud of the accomplishments of our participants in Girls 4 Science,” said Jackie Lomax, Founder/Executive Director of Girls 4 Science. “Their enthusiasm, curiosity and dedication to science is truly inspiring. This recognition and awards ceremony is a celebration of their hard work and a reflection of their potential to shape the future of STEM.”

Dr. Lauren Lomax delivered an inspiring presentation sharing her experiences and passion for science and her trajectory from Girls 4 Science student to a doctorate in Occupational Therapy. Jackie Lomax, Board Chair Alan Brazil and Program Director Dezarae Brooks recognized staff and volunteers, presented certificates to the program participants and awarded a $1,000 Linda McGill-Boasmond scholarship to four college-bound graduating seniors. The Girls 4 Science Partner Award was presented to the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy in recognition of its commitment to the Saturday STEM Academy through assistance with curriculum development and training.

Lomax also acknowledged the generous support of the sponsors who contribute to Girls 4 Science.

“Our sponsors are committed to nurturing curiosity and passion in our young girls,” said Lomax. “We are grateful for their support and would not be able to deliver these great STEM experiences at no cost to the participants without them.”

For more information or to donate to Girls for Science, visit girls4science.org.

About Girls 4 Science

Girls 4 Science is a nonprofit organization dedicated to exposing girls aged 10-18 years to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). Girls 4 Science focuses on developing skills, self-esteem, opportunity awareness and relationship building that will help girls overcome barriers that may prevent them from studying STEM subjects and pursuing careers in STEM.