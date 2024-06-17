Girls 4 Science Announce Launch of Summer Saturday STEM Academy

Girls 4 Science, an organization dedicated to empowering young girls in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), proudly announces the launch of its Summer Saturday STEM Academy covering Mechanics. This program is designed to provide girls aged 10-18 with hands-on experiences in various STEM disciplines, encouraging a passion for discovery and innovation.

The Girls 4 Science Saturday STEM Academy aims to bridge the gender gap in STEM fields by offering a learning environment where girls can explore their interests and develop their skills. Through engaging workshops and interactive experiments, participants will have the chance to unleash their creativity and scientific curiosity.

“Every girl has the potential to excel in STEM,” said Jackie Lomax, Founder and Executive Director of Girls 4 Science. “With our Saturday STEM Academy, we’re providing young girls with the tools, resources, and encouragement they need to thrive in these fields and become the next generation of innovators and leaders.”

Saturday STEM Academy will cover a wide range of topics, surrounding the theme of manufacturing. Experienced instructors and STEM professionals will lead the sessions, offering personalized guidance and insight into real-world STEM concepts.

Girls 4 Science will kick off its Saturday STEM Academy Summer session in July. Sessions will run every Saturday from July 6, 2024 to August 10, 2024. Spots are available for all interested participants at no cost. Saturday STEM Academy will be held at Malcolm X College, Joliet Junior College, and Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences.

For more information about the Girls 4 Science Saturday STEM Academy and how to enroll, please visit girls4science.org