Girl, 14, missing from Chicago

Regina Taylor, 14, was reported missing January 4 and was last seen about 4:30 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Lafayette Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Police described Taylor as a 5-foot-7, 155-pound girl with brown eyes, black hair and a scar on her left hand. She was wearing blue jeans and a black hooded jacket with white stripes on the sleeves when she went missing.

Taylor is known to frequent the 7800 block of South South Shore Drive, the 8700 block of South Paxton Avenue and the 7300 block of South Jeffrey Boulevard.

She also has a condition that requires medication.

Anyone with information about Taylor’s location is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8274.