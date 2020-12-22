Gift Possibility With Illinois Lottery Instants

Spread Joy With Last-Minute DIY Gift Ideas

This holiday season is a bit different from most and this out-of-the-ordinary year calls for some out-of-the-box DIY gift ideas. If you’re looking for a last-minute gift that’s sure to impress, consider spreading joy and possibility with Illinois Lottery holiday instant tickets.

“For many Illinoisans, this holiday season won’t be a traditional one,” said Illinois Lottery Acting Director, Harold Mays. “We hope the Illinois Lottery can help bring some joy during these unprecedented times. When you’re scratching an instant ticket, part of the fun of the game is envisioning what could be. An Illinois Lottery ticket helps give the gift of possibility and joy.”

Illinois Lottery tickets can be gifted in a variety of ways to those 18 years of age and older. They can be used as stocking stuffers, gift tags, gift card substitutes, table setting place cards and even the finishing touch to personalizing a poinsettia.

If you have a hankering to get crafty with a little bit of DIY, Illinois Lottery instant tickets can be used to turn a gift idea into something special.

Some examples are: creating a scratcher wreath to hang on a loved one’s door or a “lucky” decorative gift box or even jazzing up a practical present like a snow shovel with Illinois Lottery instant tickets.

Not only will these festive gifts bring a little cheer to your nearest and dearest, these presents also give the gift the possibility of prizes for a holiday season they will never forget.

Wondering what you can create?! Here are a few foolproof, Pinterest-worthy presents you can make with Illinois Lottery instant tickets and items you have at home:

‘Tis The Season Scratcher Wreath

Cut out the center of a paper plate.

Fan out the instant tickets in a circular formation and tape them along the paper ring.

Add a gift bow.

Scoopin’ Up Dough Snow Shovel

Gather an assortment of instants and arrange them on your tabletop as you’d like them to appear on the shovel.

For best results, place the largest tickets at the top and the smallest at the bottom.

Cut small pieces of tape and roll them into loops and place the tape on the top portion of the back side of the ticket to adhere them together

Once complete, transfer the final ticket arrangement to the blade of the shovel and adhere using tape.

Powering Possibilities Ornament

Fill a clear plastic ornament with an Instant, Mega Millions or Powerball Ticket.

Open and fill one side of a clear plastic ornament with your favorite festive fillers like pom-poms, gems, ribbons, paper shreds or mini bows.

When the ornament is full, place the ticket over the top half and close the ornament. Be sure it snaps shut.

Gift Box Bonus

Place 4 instant tickets and arrange them side by side on your table with the back side of the ticket facing up.

Connect the tickets together by placing a piece of tape along the edge of each ticket.

Once all the tickets are taped together, pick up and arrange the tickets in a box formation and place a ticket on top and one at the bottom.

Top with a festive bow.

With the cost of tickets starting at $1 and prizes ranging from $500 to $1 million, there is no doubt that gifting an Illinois Lottery instant ticket is a great go-to for gifting this holiday season. For more information visit IllinoisLottery.com or your nearest Illinois Lottery retailer.

Be Smart, Play Smart™ This Holiday Season

The Illinois Lottery reminds players to Be Smart, Play Smart™ and to gift smart when purchasing instant tickets during the holiday season. Throughout the year, we encourage players to play for fun, not funds, and to set a budget and stick to it. For more information on how to gift and game responsibly, please go to illinoislottery.com and visit our Responsible Gaming page.