GIBFF opens with tribute to Gary’s Ann Gregory

The 12th Annual Gary International Black Film Festival, in partnership with the Urban League Young Professionals of NWI will feature a special tribute to Gary golf champion Ann Gregory, with a special Opening Night Red Carpet exhibit highlighting her award-winning golf career and a special screening of the film, “Playing Through.”

The film, starring newcomer and golfer, Andia Winslow, recently won a top award at the Vienna Independent Film Festival.

Ann Moore Gregory, who lived in Gary, was once denied access to Gary’s South Gleason Park Golf Course. However, in the early 1960s, Gregory played that course stating, “My tax dollars are taking care of the big course and there’s no way you can bar me from it.” She was followed by other African-Americans who played the course soon after her, and the ban prohibiting Black golfers ended.

Gregory became the first Black woman to play in a USGA Championship, she was 44.

The 2022 fest features both virtual and unique in-person offerings including a collaboration with The FIRM-Gary Edition and Gary SouthShore RailCats for an upscale, All Black Pre-Funk Art Experience Thursday, October 6 at RailCats Stadium; a red carpet Opening Night Friday, October 7 at Indiana University Northwest.

Scheduled on Saturday is a Drive-in Movie night and a Closing Night Awards Ceremony, featuring a special presentation to the inaugural GIBFF Fellows, who completed a six-week fellowship with filmmaker and Gary’s own Deon Taylor (Meet the Blacks, The House Next Door, Traffik, Black and Blue) and his team at Hidden Empire Film Group.

The 12th Annual GIBFF stays true to its roots as an international diaspora festival with narrative and documentary films from nine countries across the Black diaspora. This content-rich indie film festival brings a host of filmmakers, engaged audiences and lively post screening dialogue all using a hybrid of in-person and online events. Audiences will be able to vote for their favorite film for the recipient of the annual audience awards, both in-person and online.

Festival highlights include a variety of narrative and documentary feature length films and shorts from local, national and international filmmakers, including Opening Night film “Playing Through,” a Drive In Movie Night with “Akila’s Escape” a crime thriller starring Saul Williams, along with shorts and feature-length films.

The festival has a tradition of powerful dialogue and discussion and this year brings a spectrum of roundtable and panel discussions including Black Animation: Not Just Cartoons featuring Black animation professionals in both film and television.

Closing Night shines with a celebration of Black brilliance featuring the announcement of the Kelechukwu Brnfre Vanguard Award, The GIBFF Impact Award, and The Founders Award for Excellence.

Festival Highlights

Thursday, October 6, 6 p.m. RailCats Stadium

All Black Pre-Funk Art Experience

This All Black, upscale affair will serve as the kickoff to the 12th Annual Gary International Film Festival. Enjoy a memorable evening of Art and Culture with some of the best people in the city and the Art world.

DJ All Owt will be on the 1’s and 2’s all evening. Spoken word by: Terra Poetry N’ Motion, Jon Phelps, Young Khan tha Don and Humble B, and Zee Nicole. Special surprise guests! Light bites will be available along with a cash bar. Collaboration with The FIRM-Gary Edition and Gary SouthShore RailCats.

Friday, October 7, 6 p.m. Opening Night | IUN Savannah Hall

“Playing Through”

Directed by Balbinka Korzeniowska

Indiana University Northwest, 3400 Broadway, Gary, IN

Red Carpet Reception, Post Screening discussion

Saturday, October 8,

DEON-A-THON is back!

GIBFF Celebrates Deon Taylor Day with a 3-pack of films directed by Gary’s own Deon Taylor. One virtual ticket buys access to three of Taylor’s films including “Meet the Blacks.” Watch this virtual 3-pack from the comfort of home.

Saturday, October 8, 1p.m. IUN Savannah Hall

GIBFF FELLOWS | THE REEL RUNDOWN

Special presentation of short films by 18 of Gary’s emerging filmmakers from GIBFF’s inaugural fellowship program

Saturday, October 8, 7 p.m. Drive In Movie Night IUN North Parking Lot

“Akila’s Escape.”

Directed by Charles Officer

Indiana University Northwest, 3400 Broadway North Parking Lot (33rd Ave)

Sunday, October 9, 4 p.m. GIBFF Awards

LIVESTREAM ONLINE

Special Sunday Event following the GIBFF AWARDS

Dialogue with Deon Taylor

DOZENS OF FILMS, PANELS AND LIVE-STREAMED EVENTS AVAILABLE ONLINE AND IN PERSON

All Access Passes available now – $100

Opening Night Tickets – $25

Single Film and Shorts Packages Tickets $10 Adult; $7 Seniors/Students

garyblackfilmfest.org

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Garyblackfilmfest

Instagram-https://www.instagram.com/garyblackfilmfest

Twitter -twitter.com/Garyblackfilm

YouTube – Gary International Black Film Festival

About the GIBFF

The Gary International Black Film Festival (GIBFF) is Gary’s hometown cultural event that supports community building by bringing audiences and artists together through film. Now in its 12th year, this annual event presents films from independent filmmakers, panel discussions, matinee screenings for middle and high school youth and in-depth chats with filmmakers, industry professionals and local community leaders. The festival is run by a committed core of community volunteers who work year round to curate films and raise money for the annual event.

The GIBFF partners and sponsors include: ARRAY, the Urban League of NWI, Indiana University Northwest Office of Diversity, Equity and Multicultural Affairs, Legacy Foundation.