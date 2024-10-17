GIBFF honors community members including Crusader publisher and Fred “The Hammer” Williamson

Publisher Dorothy R. Leavell is congratulated by Karen Toering during the awards presentation.

On Sunday, October 13, 2024, the 14th Annual Gary International Black Film Festival (GIBFF) closed with an unforgettable awards ceremony at the Indiana University Northwest Arts and Sciences Building. The ceremony celebrated Black excellence and honored several prominent figures for their contributions to arts, culture, and community service. Among the esteemed honorees was Dorothy R. Leavell, publisher of the Chicago and Gary Crusader newspapers, who received the Changemaker Award.

Leavell, an iconic figure in Black journalism, has been at the helm of the Crusader newspapers for over 50 years. Her leadership has expanded the reach and impact of Black media, advocating tirelessly for civil rights and amplifying the voices of marginalized communities. Her acceptance speech highlighted her unwavering dedication to the people of Gary, reflecting her deep connection to the city and its residents. “If there is any community in this whole United States that I love more than Gary, I haven’t found it yet,” Leavell declared, drawing a heartfelt round of applause from the audience.

The ceremony began at 3:00 p.m. with a vibrant performance by Silk and Nightwind, setting a celebratory tone. Mayor Eddie Melton then welcomed attendees with a video message, expressing pride in Gary’s rich cultural history and celebrating local legends like Fred “The Hammer” Williamson, Denise Williams, and Deon Taylor. “We want to thank everyone who continues to support this organization as we continue to shine the light on Gary’s greatness,” Melton said.

Festival Manager Toni Simpson also addressed the audience, playfully guiding them through a pronunciation exercise on the festival’s acronym, “GIBFF.” Dr. James Wallace, representing Indiana University Northwest’s Office of Diversity, Equity, and Multicultural Affairs, followed with remarks celebrating the festival’s 14-year history and its alignment with the university’s community engagement goals.

Dorothy R. Leavell greets Dr. Vernon G. Smith The 2024 Gary International Black Film Festival Changema Crusader Newspaper Group publisher Dorothy R. Leavell speaking at the Indiana University Northwest Arts and Sciences Building receiving the Changemaker Award. Crusader Newspaper Group publisher Dorothy R. Leavell speaking at the Indiana University Northwest Arts and Sciences Building receiving the Changemaker Award.

John Smith, Dorothy R. Leavell and Chelsea Whittington

As the awards were presented, each honoree received an introduction underscoring their accomplishments. LaTrice L. Edwards, the recipient of the Impact Award, spoke emotionally about her nonprofit, Triumphant Transitions, Inc., and dedicated her award to her parents. Edwards, a celebrity makeup artist, emphasized her commitment to empowering others, especially young people from disadvantaged backgrounds. “In any TV show or film that I’ve worked on in my career, one thing everyone learns about me is that I am a proud native of Gary, Indiana,” she said.

Parris Gill, Sr., awarded the Kelechukwu Brnfre Vanguard Award, shared his journey from a security guard to a respected artist whose work tackles issues like racial injustice and social inequity. Reflecting on his art’s role in building bridges, Gill stated, “Art is about building a bridge of understanding, not erecting walls of indifference.” He expressed gratitude for the support of his family and his godfather, William Bryant Thomas, crediting them for nurturing his talents.

The Founders Award for Excellence was presented to State Representative Dr. Vernon G. Smith, whose lifelong service to education and civic engagement in Gary has left a lasting impact. Dr. Smith captivated the audience with an impassioned speech, reflecting on his career and his enduring love for his hometown. “When you serve mankind, you’re serving God,” he said, emphasizing his commitment to making a difference in the lives of Gary residents.

The evening culminated in a Lifetime Achievement Award for Fred “The Hammer” Williamson, honoring his trailblazing career in film and sports. Williamson, an actor, director, and former NFL star, recounted memories of his Gary upbringing, and thanked the community for the support that helped shape his success. “I may be Black, but I ain’t just Black,” he quipped, speaking to his international success and the broader identity he has carved out for himself beyond race.

Festival founder Karen Toering closed the event with a call to support the festival’s mission through donations, emphasizing its importance as a community-driven initiative that showcases global Black stories. “We work year-round to bring programming from around the world and in our own backyard,” Toering said, highlighting the dedication of the festival’s volunteers and the support of its sponsors.

As the ceremony concluded, the sense of pride and unity among the attendees was palpable. The GIBFF continues to honor the legacy of Gary’s cultural icons while fostering a platform for new voices in Black cinema, reminding all of the city’s enduring contributions to art and society. The festival’s 14th year was a testament to the resilience and brilliance of Black culture, a celebration that will undoubtedly be remembered for years to come.

For more information on the Gary International Black Film Festival, visit garyblackfilmfest.org.