By Chinta Strausberg

With the blessings and support from Father Pfleger, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced he is leading a “Driving Change” campaign to crack down on what he calls “unfair and excessive” car insurance pricing practices by insurance companies.

“In the state of Illinois, the insurance rates on your car depend upon your credit score and where you live, and I think we know that in particular,” Pfleger said.

“You can live in Auburn Gresham and have a clean record, but if you live in Winnetka or Lake Forest… you have a driving problem, and you have a lower insurance rate.”

Referring to SB 1486, Giannoulias, who made his remarks during the Sunday, May 3 worship service, explained that the bill focuses on restricting the use of socioeconomic factors instead of basing insurance prices strictly on motorists’ driving records.

Saying that current auto insurance policies affect families across Illinois, Giannoulias called it “an injustice.”

“Car insurance companies are padding their profits while people are paying the price,” he said, adding that insurers are “basing car insurance premiums on factors that are impacting those who can least afford it, our seniors and working men and women and communities of color.”

Having seen the data, Giannoulias said, “These car insurance companies are charging people not based on their driving record, not based on how well you drive a vehicle, but on where you live, what your credit score is and your age, and that is fundamentally unfair. It’s discriminatory, and we are fighting back.”

Citing studies, Giannoulias said, “We need your help. If you live in an affluent neighborhood, and you have literally a DUI, you’re paying less for car insurance than someone who lives in a less affluent community with a not ideal credit score, who has never even had a speeding ticket.”

He called this scenario an “economic justice issue, a social justice issue and a road safety issue,” adding that families are being forced to choose between paying for car insurance or groceries, daycare or medicine. “We make car insurance, we make our roads less safe,” he said.

After attempting to engage insurance companies, Giannoulias said, “They wouldn’t listen.”

He questioned why a 65-year-old driver with a clean record could pay less than a 73-year-old driver with the same record. “Our seniors are being unjustly discriminated against,” he said.

Saying premiums are not just “creeping up,” Giannoulias added, “They are exploding.”

The legislation would require insurance companies to provide at least a 60-day notice before raising auto premiums by more than 10 percent. “Insurance companies should determine how much you pay based on how well you drive, not who you are,” he said on his website.

The bill also seeks to ensure that prices reflect real risk by prohibiting rates that are excessive, inadequate or unfairly discriminatory. It would grant the Illinois Department of Insurance stronger oversight, allowing the agency to review filings that appear unfair or unreasonable, call hearings and enforce accountability within a set timeline.

The measure would also ban “cost-shifting,” preventing Illinois families from being charged higher premiums due to disasters in other states. In addition, it expands access to defensive driving courses for drivers 55 and older by reducing in-person requirements to four hours and aligning them with online options.

Praising lawmakers who passed SB 1486 out of the House, Giannoulias said he needs public support to move the bill through the Senate. He urged residents to contact their state senators and visit ISOS.gov/drivingchange to join the effort.

Giannoulias said the legislation is designed to eliminate “ratemaking inequities and disparities because drivers from disadvantaged neighborhoods and communities of color disproportionately suffer.”

He noted that while Illinois requires every vehicle owner to carry insurance, it is one of only two states, along with Wyoming, that does not require prior rate review to protect consumers from excessive or unfair pricing.

Calling for “fair rates, fair roads,” Giannoulias said the campaign is ultimately about demanding “fairness and transparency from auto insurers.”