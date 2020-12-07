GHA’s Julian Marsh to join Land Economics Society

Gary Housing Authority Executive Director Julian Marsh has accepted the exclusive invitation to become a member of the Land Economics Society, more commonly known as Lambda Alpha International (LAI).

According to the organization’s website, “The membership of Lambda Alpha International includes outstanding individuals from many parts of the world who have distinguished themselves in all of the various disciplines and activities that relate to the use and re-use of land. These individuals include not only those who are involved in the ownership, management, regulation and conservation of land, but also those who are involved in its development, redevelopment and preservation.”

Marsh’s nomination stems from his long-standing work in real estate, banking, economic development, and redevelopment. His work has particularly contributed to land development uses and many community revitalization projects. Currently with the Gary Housing Authority, Marsh has been at the helm of several demolition efforts and future housing development initiatives.

“The Land Economic Society is one the most distinguished professional organizations in the industry of land development,” said Marsh. “To be counted among these colleagues who are recognized for their work world-wide is indeed an honor.”

Marsh is a life member of the NAACP and supports the Gary Branch NAACP in its community economic sustainability efforts. As an LAI member, Marsh will belong to the Chicago chapter of the organization. He will participate in programs that encourage and support the study of land economics as well as promote the enhancement of urban and rural environments.

For more information about LAI, visit www.lai.org.