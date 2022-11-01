No matter where you live, or how you worship – prayer is universal. On Saturday, November 5, from Noon to 2:00 p.m., faith leaders across all denominations in all of Chicago’s 77 neighborhoods will pause for a shared moment of prayer for COVID-safe holidays. This moment will also offer a reminder to Give Your Holiday a Boost – Get Your Updated Booster Today!

We are praying for protection against severe outcomes of COVID as we head into the winter months. And the best way for people to promote the protection of their communities is to get up to date-with the COVID vaccine.

If you haven’t received a booster dose since Labor Day, you are not up-to-date and should get your updated bivalent booster now. This new booster is different from the initial vaccines and boosters because it protects against the current virus strains.

We are asking houses of worship across all denominations and faiths in Chicago to wear their faith gear and engage their members to pray outside their faith locations or in their communities on Saturday, November 5, from Noon to 2:00 p.m.

Last year over 8,000 members of the faith community from Rogers Park to Roseland, across all denominations, collectively prayed for those who have suffered from COVID 19 and for those that were still unvaccinated to get the vaccine.

This year we are looking to have 10,000 Chicagoans out in their faith gear praying with faith leaders and communities for those who suffered loss due to COVID, for a safe holiday season and to encourage Chicagoans to get up to date with their vaccines.

Places of Worship interested in taking part can officially register at: https://CDOP22.eventbrite.com and have their house of worship added to the CDPH website.