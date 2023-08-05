Get ready for fun and learning: Bronzeville Children’s Museum’s Back To School Program

Get ready for an unforgettable Back to School event that promises excitement, creativity, and laughter for all! The Bronzeville Children’s Museum is proud to present an afternoon filled with engaging activities.

Event Highlights:

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Location: 9301 South Stony Island Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60617

Admission Details:

General Admission: $5.00

Members: FREE (Consider becoming a member for exclusive benefits!)

For More Information:

For inquiries and additional details, please contact Pia Montes at 773-721-9301.

Experience:

Engaging Storytelling: Immerse in captivating stories that transport participants to different worlds, sparking imaginations.

Groovy Music: Feel the rhythm and dance along to lively tunes that create an atmosphere of fun.

Creative Arts & Crafts: Unleash creativity through hands-on activities, crafting unique and imaginative creations.

Whimsical Face Painting: Transform into beloved characters or explore creative designs at the face painting station.

Special Back to School Gift: Attendees will receive a unique Back to School gift, adding a touch of delight to the event.

This Back to School Extravaganza is set to create wonderful memories and provide a fantastic start to the upcoming school year. Whether attending with family, friends, or independently, this event at the Bronzeville Children’s Museum is not to be missed.

Early registration is recommended to secure a spot. Join in on August 19th from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 9301 South Stony Island Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60617.

For the latest updates and information, kindly visit www.bronzevillechildrensmuseum.com. This event is a great way to celebrate the upcoming school year with an educational and entertaining twist. See you there for an afternoon of fun and learning!