Get Covered Illinois Health Insurance Deadline Approaches

The final day for Open Enrollment for the Get Covered Illinois Health Insurance Marketplace is Wednesday, January 15.

Illinois residents without health insurance are urged to visit GetCoveredIllinois.gov before the deadline, which ends at midnight on January 15.

“Illinois residents who do not have health coverage should visit GetCoveredIllinois.gov as soon as possible before Open Enrollment concludes,” said Get Covered Illinois Director Morgan Winters. “Free enrollment assistance is still available, and individuals can sign up for affordable health plans that offer the protections of the Affordable Care Act, including coverage for pre-existing conditions and free preventive services.”

Financial assistance is available to eligible consumers who purchase health insurance through GetCoveredIllinois.gov. “Most consumers will find health plans available for $10 or less per month,” said Illinois Department of Insurance (IDOI) Director Ann Gillespie. “The enhanced premium tax credits made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) have made health insurance more affordable for thousands of Illinois residents.” ARPA, passed in 2021, expanded Marketplace tax credits through 2025.

Consumers who enroll by the January 15 deadline will have coverage begin on February 1. Illinois residents can still apply for health insurance through Get Covered Illinois after the Open Enrollment period, but only if they experience a qualifying life event. Such events include losing employer-sponsored coverage, getting married, having or adopting a child, or moving to a new area.

Get Covered Illinois (GCI), a division of the Illinois Department of Insurance, is the state’s official health insurance marketplace. It facilitates access to the federal marketplace for Illinois residents and is transitioning into an independent State-Based Marketplace.

As of January 8, nearly 24 million Americans have enrolled in health plans through the ACA marketplaces, setting a new record for enrollment. In Illinois, more than 398,000 residents were enrolled in health plans during the previous Open Enrollment period. Although current figures for this year’s enrollment are not yet available, the positive national trend is expected to extend to Illinois as well.

The Get Covered Illinois Health Insurance Marketplace is especially beneficial for low- and moderate-income individuals and families, who are eligible for financial assistance to reduce the cost of premiums and out-of-pocket expenses. Individuals with pre-existing conditions also benefit, as the ACA ensures that coverage cannot be denied or priced higher due to health history. Young adults, individuals without employer-sponsored coverage, seniors under 65, and those in underserved or rural areas also gain significant advantages from the affordable options available on the Marketplace.

For more information on the Get Covered Illinois Marketplace and the upcoming Open Enrollment deadline, visit GetCoveredIllinois.gov.