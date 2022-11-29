Georgia voting rights groups call on all Georgians to defy voter suppression and vote early, November 28 – December 2nd and on Dec. 6th

On Monday, November 28th, the first day of early voting in the Georgia Senate Runoff Election, Georgia Voting Rights Organizations and their National Partners held an urgent press conference, at the Southern Christian Leadership Conference headquarters in Atlanta Georgia, to educate voters, especially Young, African American and All Voters of Color about the need to vote again in this special election.

Recognizing the barriers imposed by the nefarious SB202 law and the failed court efforts by the Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger to block willing and interested counties from providing broader voting opportunities on Saturday, November 26th, the groups introduced a statewide coordinated plan to reach vulnerable voters. Their plan focused on urban centers and placed a particular emphasis on the often-overlooked rural areas.

The groups highlighted and identified the devastating impact SB 202 had on the Black elderly community potentially leading to increased difficulty in casting absentee ballots. The groups revealed a strategic plan to educate and support impacted voters, especially Black elderly voters.

The list of attendees included Dr. Charles Steele, CEO, SCLC; Helen Butler, Executive Director of the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda; Bishop Reginald Jackson, presiding prelate of the Sixth District of The African Methodist Episcopal ( A.M.E.) Church; TQ Barrett, Vice President Georgia NAACP; Rev. Jesse Louis Jackson, Sr. President and Found, Rainbow PUSH Coalition; Daryl Jones, Esq, Chair of the Board, Transformative Justice Coalition; Barbara R. Arnwine, President, Transformative Justice Coalition; Cliff Albright, Co-Founder, Black Voters Matter ; Ebony Brown, Black Youth Vote; Reggie Weaver, Hip Hop Caucus; Jaden Williams, Youth Congress.