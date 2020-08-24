Georgia officer fired after video shows him using stun gun on woman during arrest

“One of our core values is courtesy,” Gwinnett County police said. The officer was fired because his conduct “violated our policy and did not meet our core values.”

By Minyvonne Burke, NBC

A Georgia police officer who was seen in a now-viral TikTok video using a stun gun on a Black woman during an arrest has been fired.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said in a press release that officer Michael Oxford “violated our policy and did not meet our core values” during the Aug. 18 arrest of Kyndesia Smith.

“For this reason, the employment of Officer Oxford has been terminated as of August 21st,” the police department wrote.

Oxford was at a home in Loganville, about 35 miles northeast of Atlanta, on Aug. 18 responding to a 911 call about property damage. A woman told the officer that two people had thrown a bottle at her car, threatened to assault her, and said they would beat her 9-year-old child, according to the press release.

“The incident of the bottle being thrown was captured on surveillance video,” the release said. “That video shows a woman come and retrieve the bottle from the yard before police arrived. The complainant directed the officer to the house where she believed the suspects were staying.”

When Oxford went to the home of the suspects, he recognized a person on the porch as one of those in the surveillance video, according to the release. Smith began yelling at Oxford, and the officer yelled back and told her that she could be arrested if she did not let him do his job.

“After several warnings, the officer told Smith that she was under arrest. Smith resisted a lawful command and refused to be placed in handcuffs. After refusing to be placed in handcuffs, she was warned that she would be tased. After she resisted the officer’s commands she was tased and placed in handcuffs,” the press release states. “After she was placed in handcuffs she kicked the officer and continued to be uncooperative.”

The arrest was captured on cellphone video and shared on TikTok. In one video posted to the site, Smith is heard telling Oxford that she was not going anywhere.

The video content may be disturbing and includes profanities.

“You’re on our property. We did not call you,” Smith says in the video. “I’m not going anywhere.”

When the officer tries to arrest Smith, she tells him not to touch her. The officer appears to roughly grab her by the arms as several people start screaming, the video shows.

“Get on the f—ing ground,” the officer says. “Get on the ground.” Oxford is then seen using his stun gun on Smith, causing her to fall in a bush.

Another video shows Oxford trying to place Smith in handcuffs as a struggle ensues. A second officer arrives and helps Oxford arrest Smith. The videos have been viewed millions of times on TikTok.

The videos do not appear to show the events that police said occurred prior to the officer’s arrest of Smith.

The police department also released Oxford’s body-camera video that shows the arrest.

Oxford wrote in an arrest report that as he walked up to the house, several people began yelling at him. He said as he tried to talk to one of the women, Smith continued to yell.

This article originally appeared in NBC News.