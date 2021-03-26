Georgia Lawmaker Charged With Felony For Knocking On Gov. Brian Kemp’s Office Door

Clips from a live-streamed video show Cannon knocking on the door of Gov. Brian Kemp’s (R) office after speaking with Georgia State Patrol officers. The officers then place her under arrest.

“Why are you arresting her?” This Facebook Live video from @TWareStevens shows the moment authorities detained state Rep. Park Cannon as @GovKemp was behind those doors signing elections restrictions into law. #gapol pic.twitter.com/U1xMJ6tZrY

Cannon said late Thursday she had been released from jail , adding she was “not the first Georgian to be arrested for fighting voter suppression.”

“I’d love to say I’m the last, but we know that isn’t true,” Cannon wrote on Twitter. “But someday soon that last person will step out of jail for the last time and breathe a first breath knowing that no one will be jailed again for fighting for the right to vote.”

In a statement, the Georgia State Patrol said Cannon was “beating on the door” to the governor’s office and had been warned several times that she should stop.

“She was advised that she was disturbing what was going on inside and if she did not stop, she would be placed under arrest,” the agency said in a statement.

Cannon was arrested and taken to Fulton County Jail, where she was charged with two offenses: felony obstruction of law enforcement and a misdemeanor of preventing or disrupting General Assembly sessions or other meetings of members.

I stand with Georgia State Rep. Park Cannon (@Cannonfor58), who was arrested and CHARGED WITH A FELONY for … for what? For *knocking on Gov. Kemp’s office door* as she tried to observe the cowardly closed-door signing ceremony for the voter suppression law. pic.twitter.com/hpp6ZQxo2r — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) March 26, 2021

“She was doing her job as an elected official,” state Rep. Erica Thomas (D) told the Journal-Constitution after the arrest. “She was asking where the governor was and where the bill was being signed.”