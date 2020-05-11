Georgia attorney general assigns fourth prosecutor in killing of Ahmaud Arbery

The case was first assigned to Jackie Johnson in the Brunswick Judicial Circuit, who recused herself from the case in February because Gregory McMichael was previously an investigator in her office. Then it went to George E. Barnhill, district attorney for Georgia’s Waycross Judicial Circuit, who recused himself under pressure from Arbery’s mother after she complained that Barnhill’s son used to work with Gregory McMichael in the Brunswick district attorney’s office, according to documents obtained by The Post.

Durden was up next, and said last week that he planned to present the investigation to a grand jury before a video of the incident leaked and the GBI was assigned to the case. The McMichaels were arrested days later.

Carr previously said that he wanted to look into how the investigation of Arbery’s killing “was handled from the onset.” In a Monday afternoon tweet, Kemp commended the decision to put Holmes on the case, writing , “I am confident that she will serve with integrity and transparency to ensure Justice is served.”

The announcement comes one day after Carr called on the Justice Department to investigate how authorities handled Arbery’s death. In a statement Monday, Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said the agency is considering the request.

“We will continue to assess all information, and will take appropriate action that is warranted by the facts and the law,” Kupec’s statement read.

Gregory McMichael told police after the shooting that there had been burglaries in the neighborhood, and when he saw Arbery jogging down a residential road on Feb. 23, he believed he was the culprit.

Surveillance video recorded moments before Arbery’s death shows a person believed to be Arbery walking into a house under construction in the neighborhood where the shooting occurred. Larry English, who owns the house, told The Post that nothing was taken.

English’s attorney, Atlanta lawyer J. Elizabeth Graddy, said the homeowner on several occasions received alerts from a motion sensor-activated video camera inside the house in the months before the shooting. The incidents usually happened at night, she said, sometimes with as many as four people inside the house.

English notified police on two occasions, Graddy said, but never requested an investigation. Mostly, he wanted them to keep an eye on the property since he lives a 90-minute drive away.