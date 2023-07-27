George Floyd Quilt Project lands in Miller Beach

The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District (MBACD) of Gary, IN is proud to welcome the George Floyd Quilt Project. The traveling exhibit will arrive on Friday, July 28, 2023, and will be exhibited July 31st through Saturday, August 12, 2023.

For the first weekend, access to the exhibit will be limited to accommodate the previously scheduled production of Miller Community Theatre and the Kevin Blake exhibit ‘Living Like Larry.’

The George Floyd Quilts exhibit is best viewed beginning Tuesday August 1st during regular gallery hours until August 12th.

Members of the United Church of Christ in New Hampshire initiated the project after the murder of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, as an act of solidarity with Black and Brown people in America.

Since that time, the quilting project has grown into the creation of fourteen handcrafted quilts and a short documentary film entitled Stitch Breathe Speak, the George Floyd Quilts. The exhibit has traveled in communities across New England, New York, Ohio, and most recently in Indiana.

According to Dr. Harriet Ward, the project has become an effective and impactful new antiracism tool.

“The more we show our work, the more we understand that quilting is a spiritual solution to a spiritual problem. Our job is not done. Churches everywhere should be confronting racism in this way.”

Dr. Ward is Chair of the Anti-Racism Ministry group of the New Hampshire United Church of Christ Conference.

According to Kathy Long, President of the MBACD, each quilt of the 14 will be displayed in a freestanding frame that travels with the exhibit around the country.

Beginning on July 31st until August 12th, the George Floyd Quilts will have their own space in the Marshall J Gardner Center for the Arts.

Gallery hours for the quilts will be standard:

Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment.