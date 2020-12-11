Genesis Convention Center could be used as field hospital to treat COVID patients

By David Denson

As the number of COVID-19 patients continue to rise throughout Gary and the Lake County area, there has been talk about using the Genesis Convention Center as a field hospital.

Approval to use the facility would have to come from a group of health officials, including Methodist Hospitals, Indiana Hospital Association and the Indiana Department of Health.

“It’s not just Methodist, it would be regional, and Community Hospital and Franciscan also have said, because they are all a part of the Indiana Hospital Association, that they should be included,” said Gary Health Commissioner Dr. Roland Walker.

“Nuts and bolts are in place because we started that back in March. We had the Army Corps of Engineers come to look at the layout and meet with the governor, state and federal health officials in preparation for using the Genesis Center,” said Walker.

He added that there is a 50-bed unit in storage being guarded by the National Guard that would be implemented if needed. In order for this to happen, hospitals will have to exceed their own capacity in treating COVID-19 patients, Walker commented.

“If they have to resort to using a field hospital that would mean that we are in dire straits. What that would represent is that we have gone over capacity of what the hospitals can handle,” said Walker.

Should the field hospital have to be used, Walker said it could be in operation within a few days.

‘’To my understanding, as soon as they get in the Genesis Center, it would be relatively easy to set up, and in less than a week it could be ready for use. I pray we don’t get to that point, and I have pushed really hard so we wouldn’t. Because I would rather have it and not need it, than not have it and need it. I hope we will never need it,” Walker said. “It would be based on the percentage of ICU beds that are filled, the vents that are used and the overall condition of our efficacy,” he said.

Walker is aware of Methodist’s numbers regarding treating COVID patients, because of the weekly report the hospital makes available.

“While they have a lot of COVID-19 cases in Northlake, in terms of availability [as compared to] Southlake, they have been very active but they are not near capacity. They are pretty adept at treating COVID-19 patients,” Walker explained.

In response to the inquiries regarding the issue, Methodist Hospitals released the following statement.

“Methodist Hospitals has seen an increase in hospitalizations; however, we are fully prepared to care for our patients now and in the future. Our physicians, nurses and staff are the best in the area and have embraced aggressive policies and procedures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

The increases in COVID cases have health officials continually working to address prevention and treatment concerns. “It is worse than it was when everyone was paying attention, and the circumstances are much worse. What I’ve been preaching for the last six months, when the fall and winter comes and people are indoors, the rates are going to go up because of the close contact,’’ Walker noted.

The fatigue level coming from people being tired of COVID restrictions, along with people having to make a living are factors that can’t be ignored.

“You’re going to have people going to work because there is no real federal help. We are working closely with our night clubs and bars, and we have restrictions in the city, but there are still going to be those who try to circumvent the system,” remarked Walker.

Gary is currently reporting 55 COVID-19 cases daily and reached the 100th COVID-related death last week. The city has been recording double-digit positivity rates for 60 consecutive days. There have been 10 positive cases reportedly daily.

Those numbers were reported pre-Thanksgiving holiday. “We are bracing ourselves for the numbers we are going to see next week as those numbers are going to be right around the time that people are going to start having holiday parties again. It’s a surge on a surge,” said Walker.