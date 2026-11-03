Gene Siskel Announces the 32nd Annual Black Harvest Film Festival

Gene Siskel Film Center of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago announces the full lineup for the 32nd Annual Black Harvest Film Festival, Chicago’s annual showcase for Black cinema from across the Diaspora. The Fest features more than 75 films, including 60 Chicago premieres, nine feature films and 10 shorts programs from 18 countries.

The Black Harvest Film Festival runs from November 6 through November 15 at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago’s Gene Siskel Film Center, with support from presenting sponsors Gilead Sciences and the Good Chaos Foundation.

The Festival welcomes more than 50 filmmakers for post-screening conversations and special appearances, including acclaimed director, screenwriter, journalist, and author Walter Thompson-Hernández; journalist and documentary filmmaker David Greaves, and producer Liani Greaves.

“From the Block” features 10 short films from Chicago filmmakers, capturing the city’s stories, spirit and the artists who bring them to life. Other highlights include “Black Panther” and “The Sight Unseen,” pairing a 1968 archival short featuring the Black Panthers with Shawn Antoine II’s 2026 hybrid documentary exploring Black political history, faith, memory, and community across generations.

“If I Go Will They Miss Me?,” featuring director Thompson-Hernández, and “Once Upon a Time in Harlem,” with director David Greaves and producer Liani Greaves in person are also on tap. Closing night features Gordon Parks’ 1984 film “Solomon Northup’s Odyssey,” an adaptation of Northup’s 1853 autobiography “Twelve Years a Slave,” chronicling his extraordinary fight to reclaim his freedom after being kidnapped and sold into slavery.

“Black cinema is a means to seeing; it is living practice, a body of work, a body like water—moving across generations, taking new form, and finding new channels, always connected to source. That current runs through this year’s program: the Opening Night shorts move through rest, friendship, grief, and surreal transformation, while Thompson-Hernández’s and Parks’ films (above) place distinct artistic visions in conversation with the histories that shape us. Black Harvest makes space for these films to meet an audience and enter culture we make in continuum—never forgetting who we were as we vision what we are yet to be,” says Festival curator jada-amina.

Opening Night—November 6: Seven-time Emmy-nominated journalist and NBC Chicago anchor Evrod Cassimy joins beloved Chicago arts and culture reporter LeeAnn Trotter to emcee a showcase of vibrant short films. The Festival presents the Richard and Ellen Sandor Family Black Harvest Film Festival Prizes to Festival filmmakers selected by a distinguished jury: Eddie Chambers, Goldabelle McComb Finn Distinguished Professor in Art History at SAIC; Briana Clearly, Chicago-based filmmaker and founder of Filmmaker’s Mixtape; and Danielle A. Scruggs, Visuals Editor at NPR and founder of Black Women Directors. The prize awards have increased to $5,000 for Best Feature (previously $2,500) and $2,500 for Best Short (previously $1,000). Following the program, attendees are cordially invited to a reception in the lobby.

Closing Night—Sunday, November 15: The Festival concludes with Parks’ “Solomon Northup’s Odyssey.” Special events: “If I Go Will They Miss Me?” — Join director Thompson-Hernández for a screening of his magical-realist feature, which follows a young Black father and his imaginative son as they navigate grief, housing precarity and the enduring bonds of community in the Los Angeles’ Watts neighborhood—followed by an on-stage conversation with Thompson-Hernández and the Visionary Award presentation.

“Once Upon a Time in Harlem” — Director David Greaves and producer Liani Greaves will appear in person for this documentary featuring extraordinary footage captured by master documentarian William Greaves at a legendary 1972 gathering of Harlem Renaissance luminaries at Duke Ellington’s townhouse. The gathering documented an unforgettable conversation about Black artistic life—followed by an on-stage conversation with David Greaves and Liani Greaves.

As one watches this film, it is like being a fly on the wall to the most, complete, elite, fascinating cultural event ever.

Under the Shorts categories, among others, “The Barber:” A compassionate neighborhood barber offers quiet wisdom and safe harbor to his clients.

“Socks On Concrete:” Teenagers on Chicago’s South Side face fast-approaching crossroads of ambition, loyalty and survival.

Full Festival schedule, passes and individual tickets are available at blackharvestfest.org. There are great pass options for general public and members. Black Harvest Film Festival was co-founded by Sergio Mims, addressing the historic absence of Black filmmakers on screen and in exhibition spaces. Black Harvest convenes intergenerational filmmakers and the community in dialogue, reflection, and celebration, while showcasing the power and breadth of Black cinema.

For more than 50 years, the Gene Siskel Film Center, a nonprofit public program of SAIC, has welcomed cinephiles and curious newcomers alike to experience a curated collection of the world’s most compelling films.

The School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC), a leader in educating the world’s most influential artists, designers and scholars for more than 160 years. Located in downtown Chicago, with a fine arts graduate program ranked top 10 in the nation, SAIC provides an interdisciplinary approach to art and design, as well as world-class resources, including the Art Institute of Chicago Museum, on-campus galleries and state-of-the-art facilities.