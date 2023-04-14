GCSC welcomes legendary gospel group Clark Sisters as part of WSTG line-up

Photo caption: The Clark Sisters

This past Saturday, the Gary Community School Corporation’s West Side Theatre Guild welcomed legendary gospel group The Clark Sisters for a performance in the newly renovated auditorium. The opening act featured more than 100 students from the District’s Fine Arts program. The 2,000 attendees enjoyed dance presentations, spoken word, vocal solos, choir selections and a number from the marching band donning their new uniforms.

“This was an unforgettable night in the district,” said GCSC Manager Dr. Paige McNulty, who delivered greetings and a presentation on the school corporation’s accomplishments this school year in the areas of academics, facilities, athletics and other extra-curricular activities. “What better way to celebrate the Easter holiday than by showcasing the talents of our students and a performance by the Clark Sisters.”

The Clark Sisters had the crowd on their feet for nearly an hour singing classic numbers along with a few contemporary favorites. Mark Spencer, Director of the Fine Arts Department stated that he has been trying to book the singing quartet for years.

“I have been trying to get them on this stage for almost 15 years,” laughed Spencer. “The schedules never seemed to line up until tonight, and we are so grateful to be able to give this gift of praise to a community that continues to support the West Side Theatre Guild.”

On this past Tuesday, the Fine Arts students performed a condensed version of their presentation at the Title I conference in Plainfield, Indiana before hundreds of Indiana educators.

“We were honored to receive the invitation and always ready to show the world how talented the scholars of the Gary Schools are,” added McNulty.

For more information about the Gary Schools and to enroll your child, visit http://www.GarySchools.org.