GCSC welcomes Dr. Renita Craig as Director of Curriculum and Assessment 

Dr. Renita Craig

The Gary Community School Corporation announces the addition of Dr. Renita Craig to its academic team as Director of Curriculum and Assessment. With a distinguished career spanning 27 years in educational leadership, Dr. Craig’s appointment signals a continued commitment to strengthening academic excellence across the district.

Dr. Craig brings a wealth of expertise in curriculum development, instructional leadership, and inclusive education. Her career experience includes serving as a Junior High and Elementary Principal, Assistant Principal, Special Education Director, and High School Special Education Teacher.

GCSC Chief Academic Officer Dr. Cynthia Treadwell expressed her excitement about Craig joining her team.

“Dr. Craig’s extraordinary vision for curriculum and instruction introduces a new energy into our important work,” said Treadwell. “Her deep commitment to inclusive education will be instrumental in elevating academic outcomes across the district. In addition, her passion for educating and empowering all students aligns seamlessly with the district’s mission to foster academic success and support students in achieving their goals.”

Dr. Craig holds a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of St. Francis, a Master’s in Educational Leadership from Concordia University Chicago, and a Bachelor’s degree in Special Education from Eastern Illinois University.

“Her expertise in curriculum design will play a vital role in creating high-quality, innovative learning experiences for students across the Gary Community School Corporation” added GCSC Superintendent Dr. Yvonne Stokes. “The Gary Community School Corporation is excited for the impactful contributions Dr. Craig will deliver as Director of Curriculum and Assessment, and we invite our school community to join us in welcoming this great leader to the team.”

For the latest district news, visit garyschools.org.