GCSC to Welcome Students Back August 14

After being officially released from State control on July 1, the Gary Community School Corporation is now poised to welcome students back to school August 14. Officials have planned a series of events including a special open house to be held at every school on August 13th from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. It’s an opportunity to meet the principal, teachers and staff while students get familiar with their school surroundings.

“This is an exciting time in the District, and we want our students, parents, families, stakeholders and team members to come together with a goal of having the best school year yet,” said GCSC Superintendent Dr. Yvonne Stokes. “It’s going to take all of us working together to ensure the success of every child.”

Stokes plans to visit schools and greet students throughout the District on the first day.

“It’s one of my favorite times of the year,” added Stokes. “Seeing students enter our buildings eager to learn and grow never gets old.”

Members of the FACE (Family and Community Engagement) liaisons team have spent the past two months communicating with new and returning students and their parents/guardians sharing enrollment information and resources such as uniform vouchers and school supplies. They have camped out at grocery stores, libraries, parades and a host of other community events connecting with families and enrolling students.

“We are here for our parents day in and day out,” said Tenille Foster-Milsap, FACE Coordinator. “It’s our job to arm them with information and encourage them to stay active in their child’s academic journey.”

The district implemented the student information system Skyward to keep students, parents and families updated on things happening in the Gary schools. Parents can check grades, attendance and communicate with teachers about their child’s progress. Upcoming events and important announcements are also shared on this platform to ensure that families remain engaged and informed. Other communication vehicles include the district website, social media, robocalls, mass emails and the GCSC-owned radio station WGVE 88.7 FM.

“We recognize that our families have different preferences on how they receive information,” said PR consultant Chelsea Whittington. “The team has worked hard to implement various communication vehicles so that everyone can easily get the information they need.”

More information about the bell schedule, enrollment, transportation and general information about the Gary Community School Corporation can be found at www.GarySchools.org.