GCSC to host Resource Transition Fair for NWI Families this Saturday

On Saturday, March 11th, the Gary Community School Corporation will host a Resource Transition Fair for families throughout Northwest Indiana. This event will be held at the Gary Area Career Center (1800 E. 35th Avenue in Gary) and is designed to connect families to community partners and organizations that support students’ next steps after high school.

Families with children 14 and up are encouraged to attend to navigate through “what’s next” and support students in gaining the skills and knowledge to excel in their career of choice. The transition fair was developed based on the requests, feedback and questions submitted by parents.

“We are introducing students to the choices they have after high school whether its to learn a trade, attend college, enlist in the armed forces or go straight to the workforce,” said Shavette Grady, Director of Special Populations for the Gary Community School Corporation. “The sooner they know what they are interested in, the easier it becomes to connect them to the resources to succeed.”

Partners from post-secondary options as well as employers will be present to help guide families. Students with special needs will have an opportunity to connect with TradeWinds, Mental Health of America, Geminus Corporation and dozens of other organizations that support special populations.

Workshop topics include Vocational Rehabilitation, Parents Perspectives on Preparing a Child for Adulthood, What’s Next after Graduation, and IT Bootcamp.

The keynote speaker is Jaunesia Davis, founder of We Are The Village, Inc., which is an organization that supports parents of children with autism and developmental disabilities. Davis will discuss the challenges she encountered when searching for resources to support her son who is autistic.

There will be a series of raffles and an opportunity to win a grand prize of a suite at the Gary Southshore RailCats stadium.

For the latest district news, visit garyschools.org.