GCSC to Host “Listen and Learn” Community Forum December 18

Superintendent Dr. Yvonne Stokes and the Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) leadership team cordially invite students, families, staff, and community members to attend the upcoming “Listen and Learn” Community Forum. This event will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at 5:00 p.m., at Gary Middle School for the Visual and Performing Arts, 301 Parke St., and will offer a platform for dialogue, connection, and collaboration.

Attendees will hear from Superintendent Stokes and her leadership team as they share updates on achievements, current initiatives, and plans for the future. This forum is an opportunity to learn more about the school district’s goals and provide meaningful input to drive continued progress.

Following the presentations, attendees are encouraged to interact with Dr. Stokes and the GCSC leadership team at designated information tables. This open forum style is designed to foster connection, address questions and build stronger relationships between the school district and its stakeholders.

“I was very pleased with the first forum we had last month, and we are committed to engaging and listening to our school community,” said Dr. Stokes. “We want to hear the voices of all who care about our scholars and their success, from family members to community partners. Feedback and stakeholder involvement help us shape a brighter future for our schools.”

To ensure accessibility, the event will also be live-streamed on the GCSC Facebook page, allowing those unable to attend in person to participate virtually.

For more information, visit www.GarySchools.org.