GCSC shares plan to address teacher shortage

After the GCSC Board of Trustees voted to retain Proximity Learning to supply virtual teachers, the District is sharing details of the plan to address the national teacher shortage.

The goal of the Gary Community School Corporation is to hire in-person, highly qualified, licensed teachers. There are some teachers who have been on Emergency Permits for the timeframe allowed by the State of Indiana and can no longer renew their emergency status.

While teachers are prepping and taking their exams for licensure, the Gary Community School Corporation has engaged Proximity Learning to supply licensed, highly qualified virtual teachers to help address the teacher shortage, which happens to be a nationwide issue.

A classroom facilitator will be in-person with students to assist with classroom management and technical support.

The contractual agreement offers flexibility in that the Gary Schools will only be charged for the actual number of virtual teachers needed. Once a licensed teacher is hired to fill a role the service of the virtual instructor ends.

The model also features an in-person classroom facilitator who assists the virtual teacher with classroom management.

“We cannot afford to wait and see what happens on August 7th, which is the first day of school,” said GCSC Superintendent Dr. Yvonne Stokes. “At this point, proactive measures are necessary in order for our students to rebound academically.”

The goal is to have ALL IN-PERSON, LICENSED TEACHERS. The district is hiring for teaching positions, classroom facilitators and more. Visit www.GarySchools.org to apply!