GCSC Scholars receive STEM Scholarships presented by Boeing

Photo caption: Quynci Williams

Last week, Boeing Co. and the Chicago Area Business Aviation Association hosted their fourth annual STEM Signing Day honoring ten high school seniors who have chosen to pursue STEM-related (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) majors at two- and four-year colleges and universities.

Five of the awardees this year are scholars from West Side Leadership Academy. Each received a $500 scholarship during a luncheon held at the ArtHouse: A Social Kitchen in Gary. The room was filled with supportive teachers, parents and other supporters who waved STEM flags as the students walked the red carpet and received their awards.

A few of the students offered remarks as well. Quynci Williams, a senior at West Side Leadership Academy, said that her passion for nursing was inspired by watching nurses work during the COVID-19 pandemic when she was a freshman.

Selena Bradley, Lead School Counselor/CTE for the Gary Community School Corporation, shared words of encouragement to the students.

“I am from Gary myself and I know that amazing things come from this city, including you,” said Bradley. “We are here for you, and can’t wait to see all of the amazing things you will accomplish.”

The recipients are as follows:

Quynci Williams, West Side Leadership Academy;

Dante Dorsey, West Side Leadership Academy;

Devin Henry, West Side Leadership Academy;

Brandi Johnson, West Side Leadership Academy;

Simeon Richardson, West Side Leadership Academy;

Elijah Young, 21st Century Charter School;

Jade Bailey, Steel City Academy;

Kenyon Jones, Steel City Academy;

Keyonna Shamble, Steel City Academy;

and Shamicha Stogner, Steel City Academy

For the latest district news and to enroll your child(ren), visit garyschools.org.