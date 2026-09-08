GCSC reschedules open houses after August storm

Gary Community School Corporation has announced new dates for its 2026-2027 school open houses, which were postponed after the severe August 11 storm caused widespread power outages affecting schools and families.

The district is encouraging all families, including those with students enrolled in Gary Virtual Academy, to participate. The open houses will allow families to meet teachers and school staff, visit classrooms, explore academic programs, ask questions and learn how they can support their children throughout the school year.

Elementary School Open Houses will be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2026. Families should attend the open house at their child’s school.

Participating elementary schools are Bethune Early Childhood Development Center, Banneker at Marquette, Beveridge Elementary School, Glen Park Academy, McCullough Academy and Williams Elementary School.

Secondary School Open Houses will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2026, at Bailly Middle School, Gary Middle School and West Side Leadership Academy.

Gary Virtual Academy families may attend a virtual open house based on their student’s grade level. The session for students in kindergarten through eighth grade will be held Monday, September 14, 2026, beginning at noon. The session for students in grades nine through 12 will be held Thursday, September 17, 2026, beginning at noon.

Two 30-minute virtual sessions will be offered on each date. The first will run from noon to 12:30 p.m., and the second will be held from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Families may choose either session and should check their email for a direct Google Meet link.

Before the open houses, families also are encouraged to participate in the 2026 Indiana Family Engagement Summit, “Real Life, Real Parenting, Partnering for Student Success.”

The free statewide event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Central Time on Saturday, September 12, 2026.

Presented by IN*SOURCE in partnership with GCSC and other organizations across Indiana, the summit will bring together families, educators and community partners to share strategies for strengthening family-school partnerships and supporting student achievement.

The event will feature keynote speaker Wilisha Scaife, a virtual statewide keynote presentation, regional in-person learning opportunities and networking. Families may register online.

GCSC thanked families for their patience and flexibility following the August storm.

Additional information, family resources and upcoming events are available at www.garycsc.k12.in.us.