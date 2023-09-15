GCSC offering free tablets and internet access to all students

The Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) recently announced its participation in a student technology program, allowing all students within the district an opportunity to receive a 10.1-inch high definition tablet with free monthly internet service.

GCSC is one of the few recipients of the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), giving all students that attend their school(s) the opportunity to acquire these devices. Students will be able to use the tablets for homework and access other applications used in the classroom to improve learning.

“We support one-to-one devices for all our students in the district inside the classrooms,” said Darrell Riddell, Director of IT for the Gary Community School Corporation. “This program allows families to keep the devices and have access to the internet 24-7 even through the summer.”

Information to apply is available on the GCSC website at garyschools.org.

Disclaimer: The Gary Community School Corporation is not responsible for misuse of tablet and/or internet, repairs, and internet access in that the School District is not the agency providing the devices and internet access.