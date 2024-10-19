GCSC names Chief Academic Officer

Dr. Cynthia Treadwell

During the October 9th school board meeting, the Superintendent of the Gary Community School Corporation Dr. Yvonne Stokes announced the appointment of Dr. Cynthia Treadwell as Chief Academic Officer.

“As Chief Academic Officer, Dr. Treadwell will bring an incredible amount of experience and energy to a role that is critical to student success,” said Stokes. “Her extensive background in social and emotional learning coupled with building administration and curriculum development are assets we need to focus on the elevation of academics districtwide.”

Dr. Cynthia Treadwell has been an educator in Chicago Public Schools (CPS) for the past 23 years holding various roles. Most recently, she was the Executive Director for the Office of Social and Emotional Learning for CPS. Prior to this role, she was the Principal of Ira F. Aldridge Elementary. During her principalship, she accomplished becoming a CAHN fellow for distinguished principals and a Chicago Public Schools distinguished principal.

In addition to being a driven educator, Dr. Treadwell has had the opportunity to teach courses as an Adjunct Instructor to help strengthen the pipeline and development of future educators. She is also the founder and lead consultant for Heart Educational Consulting LLC.

Treadwell holds a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from National Louis University and is the author of “30 Days of Encouragement for the Educator and a Daily Journal.”

“My goal is to create academically engaging school communities and learning experiences that foster curiosity, kindness and a strong focus on social and emotional skills for all students in the Gary schools,” said Treadwell. “I can’t wait to get started.”

Treadwell is a wife and mother of two teenagers. Her first day with the Gary Schools was October 15th.