The Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) has announced interim plans to ensure the continuation of instruction for students of McCullough Academy following storm damage caused by a recent EF-1 tornado in the community.

Though assessments of the building are still underway, officials have confirmed that entrance to McCullough Academy is currently prohibited pending clearance from safety personnel. In response, the GCSC leadership team, with input from McCullough teachers and staff, has enacted a plan to hold classes at the Gary Area Career Center starting Monday, March 31.

“Our first concern is the safety of all students, staff, families and stakeholders of the McCullough Academy family,” said GCSC Superintendent Dr. Yvonne Stokes. “We came together as a team to make the best decision on behalf of children, which is to remain at the Gary Area Career Center until further notice.”

McCullough Academy shows roof damage caused by EF-1 tornado winds.

Temporary Relocation Plan

According to a letter shared with McCullough families, all students, teachers, and staff will report to the Gary Area Career Center, located at 1800 E. 35th Avenue, during the week of March 31 – April 4 at their regularly scheduled times.

Students in grades K-2 will be instructed in the Industrial Clinic section of the Career Center, while students in grades 3-5 will be placed in assigned classrooms conducive to standardized testing.

GCSC has outlined specific transportation and logistical arrangements to support all students, regardless of how they normally arrive at school.

Transportation for All Students

For students who are driven to school:

Drop-off is scheduled between 7:15 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., with pick-up at 2:30 p.m. each day.

For students who walk to school:

These students should continue to report to McCullough Academy by 7:15 a.m. daily, where buses will transport them to the Career Center. Staff members will be present on each bus to supervise students. At the end of the school day, walkers will be bused back to McCullough, arriving between 2:45 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

For students who ride the bus:

Bus riders will be picked up from their usual stops at regular times and taken directly to the Career Center. Students will be returned to their regular bus stops after school. Parents can track their child’s bus in real-time using the FirstView mobile app, accessible through the district’s website at garyschools.org/transportation.

Commitment to Continued Learning

The district emphasized that all students will receive breakfast, lunch, and any accommodations needed to maintain a safe, engaging, and effective learning environment. While full damage assessments are ongoing, GCSC leadership assured families that updates will be provided periodically as new information becomes available.

In the letter, the district expressed appreciation for the community’s patience and encouraged families to stay informed through several communication channels, including the McCullough Facebook page, Skyward, Class Dojo, robocalls, e-blasts, WGVE 88.7 FM, and the GCSC website.

Phone lines for McCullough Academy have been redirected to the Gary Area Career Center to maintain open communication with families who may have additional questions.

Restoring Stability After the Storm

Although no timeline has been released for the reopening of McCullough Academy, district officials made it clear that the focus remains on the safety and academic continuity for all students.

Dr. Stokes reiterated that regular updates will be shared with impacted families as soon as new information becomes available.

As Gary continues to recover from the recent tornado, the swift response by GCSC reflects its ongoing commitment to provide quality education—even in the face of adversity.

AS YOU CAN see in the photographs below, work crews have worked hard and fast to set up temporary learning classes to welcome the students of McCullough Academy to the Gary Area Career Center on Monday.