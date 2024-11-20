GCSC Leadership launches Listen and Learn Community Forum Initiative

Dr. Yvonne Stokes

After completing just over 4 months in her role as Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) Superintendent, Dr. Yvonne Stokes is making good on her promise to engage students, staff, families and community stakeholders through a series of “Listen and Learn” forums. The first session will be held Monday, November 18th at 5:00 p.m. at West Side Leadership Academy in the Little Theater, 900 Gerry St. in Gary.

Stokes will be joined by members of the GCSC leadership team, with each sharing general information about their departments, accomplishments, and goals for the remainder of the school year. Attendees will be given the opportunity to interact with the superintendent and department heads immediately following the forum through information tables that will be set up outside of the theater.

“As a long-time educator, I know how critical building relationships with families and community stakeholders can be when it comes to the success of any school district,” said Stokes. “These forums represent one of several ways we intend to consistently communicate with our school community. We are encouraging those who genuinely care about our scholars and their education to get involved by attending district meetings, volunteering in our buildings or by simply sharing news and updates posted on our online platforms.”

The second “Listen and Learn” Community Forum will be held Wednesday, December 18th at 5:00 p.m. at Gary Middle School for the Visual and Performing Arts. Both forums will be livestreamed via the GCSC Facebook page. Stokes indicated that the district looks to partner with the City of Gary and local organizations to host forums throughout the city to ensure that the team’s presence is widespread.

“We want to make these events accessible and neighborhood friendly while showcasing our schools and forming more partnerships,” added Stokes.

For more information about the Gary Schools, visit www.GarySchools.org.