GCSC Launches Parent and Community Survey

District in Search of Feedback on Outreach, Engagement

Everyday, the Gary Community School Corporation is working to deliver the best educational experience for every child! The global pandemic has presented a unique set of challenges, however, it will not stop our team from pushing forward with the goals of academic excellence we have set.

As plans are being made for the new school year, community outreach and engagement will be paramount. The District would like feedback from parents, specifically, and the community on the impact of our outreach now and ways to expand efforts moving forward. Take the survey by visiting www.garyschools.org!

One link is for parents, and the other is for community stakeholders. Only take the survey that applies to you.

The survey will be available through June 29th and can only be taken once. Free to share the links with your networks.