The Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) is introducing a new initiative aimed at strengthening community engagement and increasing transparency within the district.

GCSC Superintendent Dr. Yvonne Stokes announced the upcoming “Knowledge Seekers Program,” an eight-month educational series designed to give community members a comprehensive understanding of how the district operates and the systems that support student achievement.

According to the district, participants will engage directly with school leaders and administrators to learn about key operational areas, including school finance, academic priorities, transportation, human resources, special education, technology, athletics, and building-level supports.

“Through this program, participants will have the opportunity to learn directly from district leaders about areas such as school finance, academics, transportation, human resources, special education, technology, athletics, and building-level supports,” Stokes said. “The goal is to help community members become more informed partners and advocates for GCSC students and our network of schools.”

The program will consist of two cohorts, each limited to 15 participants, and requires attendance at monthly sessions from May through December. All sessions will be held at the Gary Area Career Center Industrial Arts Clinic, located at 1800 East 35th Avenue.

Cohort A will meet from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month, beginning May 20 and concluding December 16. Topics will include school finance and board governance in May, academic priorities in June, human resources supports in July, and operations such as transportation and food service in August. Additional sessions will focus on special education, athletics and security, technology and district policies, and building-level supports and volunteerism.

Cohort B will follow a similar curriculum, meeting from 4:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. on scheduled dates, with one variation in October, when the session will be held on October 21.

The program will conclude with a graduation ceremony at 6:00 p.m. on December 16 at the Gary Area Career Center, followed by a reception.

Interested participants must complete an application available at www.GarySchools.org. The deadline to apply is Friday, April 3, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. CST.

For additional information about the program or the Gary Community School Corporation, residents can visit www.garycsc.k12.in.us or email [email protected].